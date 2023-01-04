Chateauroux vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are back in action in the Coupe de France when they take on Chateauroux at the Stade Gaston Petit on Friday.

The hosts, who currently play in the Championnat National, will be looking to cause the first major upset of 2023 and kick off the year with a bang.

Chateauroux failed to find their feet as they suffered a 3-2 home loss against CS Sedan in their final outing of 2022.

They come into the new year on a run of two points from four matches in the Championnat National, where they are currently 14th in the table, one point above Nancy just outside the relegation zone.

Chateauroux now turn their sights to the Coupe de France, where they saw off Stade Poitevin and Lege Cap-Ferret to reach the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain were dealt their first defeat of 2023 as they suffered a shock 3-1 loss against RC Lens on New Year’s Day.

Prior to that, Christophe Galtier’s men were on a blistering run of 10 consecutive wins and unbeaten in 38 games on the bounce.

PSG currently sit at the summit of the French Ligue 1 standings after picking up 44 points from 17 matches.

Chateauroux vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Chateauroux and PSG. Their first encounter came in August 1997 when the Parisiens claimed a 2-0 league victory on home turf.

Chateauroux returned the favor nine months later as they picked up a 2-1 victory when the sides squared off in the return fixture.

Chateauroux are winless in their last four outings, claiming two draws and losing twice in the Championnat National.

PSG have won 10 of their last 11 matches, with Sunday’s loss to Lens being the only exception.

Galtier’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

Chateauroux vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Chateauroux are undoubtedly in for a tough 90 minutes as they take on a star-studded PSG side. Boosted by the return of World Cup winner Lionel Messi, the French champions will set out to make an immediate positive reaction to Sunday’s defeat, and we are tipping them to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Chateauroux 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

Chateauroux vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paris Saint-Germain

Tip 2: First-half winner - PSG (PSG have led at half time in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in PSG’s last 10 games across all competitions)

