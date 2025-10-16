Chaves vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2025

Benfica clash with Chaves in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Friday in their first game since the latest international break. Jose Mourinho's side went into the hiatus on a low note, drawing 0-0 with Porto in the league after a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Both games were away from home, and the Reds looked toothless going forward, failing to test their hosts with clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

It took a toll on both fronts too: with a third draw of the Liga Portugal season, Benfica fell to third position on the league table with 18 points from eight games, while remaining pointless in their Champions League group after two games.

Now back in action after nearly two weeks, the Portuguese outfit will be aiming to bounce back with a victory in the domestic cup. It might give them some momentum ahead of another key European game away to Newcastle United.

On the other hand, Chaves will be looking to pull off an upset here as they come into the fixture on the back of a three-game winning run in all competitions. After overcoming Paredes 2-0 in the second round of the cup, the Flavienses beat Farense by the same scoreline a few days later and then saw off Vizela 1-0.

Chaves vs Benfica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 clashes between the sides in the past, with Benfica winning 23 times over Chaves and losing just three times.

Having beaten Chaves in their last two encounters, Benfica are looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time since an eight-game winning streak between November 1997 and January 2018.

The Reds have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five meetings with Chaves.

Benfica have failed to win three of their last four games in all competitions, while failing to score in their most recent two.

Chaves vs Benfica Prediction

The Reds are looking to make a statement here with a victory after two poor games, and given the gulf in quality, they should be able to pull it off.

Chaves have won their last three games in a row, but Benfica are a different kettle of fish.

Prediction: Chaves 0-2 Benfica

Chaves vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

