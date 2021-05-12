CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - May 12th, 2021

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge where they will face an in-form Chelsea side on Wednesday night. Chelsea have been in stunning form under Thomas Tuchel and will be high on confidence after their thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. However, Mikel Arteta's side have not been at their best this season and languish in a lowly 9th place on the league table.

Thomas Tuchel has completely transformed Chelsea and the Blues have become extremely solid defensively. With the FA Cup final coming up against Leicester City on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if the German tactician rotates his side against Arsenal tonight.

A place in the top 4 is still not secure for Chelsea and Tuchel will be hoping for a clinical performance from his side tonight.

Squads to choose from

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, B Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin

Arsenal (ARS)

B Leno, M Ryan, R Alex Runarsson, D Iliev, A Okonkwo, K Hein, J Hillson, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, G Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, C Chambers, R Holding, Bukayo Saka, Willian, E Smith Rowe, M Elneny, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, R Nelson, M Azeez, B Cottrell, A Lacazette, P Aubameyang, N Pepe, E Nketiah, G Martinelli, F Balogun

Predicted Playing XI

Chelsea (CHE)

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Ben Chilwell; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

Arsenal (ARS)

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Nicolas Pepe, Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Match Details

Match: Chelsea (CHE) vs Arsenal (ARS), Premier League

Date: 13th May 2021 at 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea (CHE) vs Arsenal (ARS) Dream11 Fantasy Sugestions

Chelsea have been in fine form and they should be backed to claim a win over their rivals Arsenal. Mason Mount has been extremely consistent for the Blues and he should be a pretty safe captaincy option for Dream11 players.

Timo Werner should be taken as the vice-captaincy option if he starts against Arsenal. The much maligned German striker has found himself in good positions and has got plenty of points in the last few matches.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Leno; Azpilicueta, Chambers, Rudiger, Chilwell; Mason Mount (C), Bukayo Saka, Jorginho; Lacazette, Timo Werner (VC), Nicolas Pepe

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE) Vice-captain: Timo Werner (CHE)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Leno; Azpilicueta, Chambers, Rudiger, Chilwell; Mason Mount (C), Bukayo Saka, Jorginho; Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (VC), Nicolas Pepe

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE) Vice-captain: Timo Werner (CHE)

If you are backing Chelsea to continue their solid defensive form and maintain a clean sheet, including the likes of Kai Havertz or Christian Pulisic (if he starts) could be a good option and get plenty of points. Between Nicolas Pepe and Lacazette, Pepe should be preferred as he has been in good form and created plenty of chances in the last few games.

If Timo Werner does not start

Leno; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Mason Mount (C), Bukayo Saka, Jorginho; Kai Havertz, Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE) Vice-captain: Ben Chilwell (CHE)