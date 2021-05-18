CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - May 18th, 2021

Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge for a crucial Premier League encounter tonight. Both teams seemed to be cruising towards a top 4 finish, but recent results have almost made this a must-win encounter for both Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City and Chelsea clashed in the FA Cup final, where the Foxes secured an emotional and hard fought 1-0 victory over the Blues. Tuchel made some bold selection calls by dropping the likes of Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz to the bench. All 3 of them are expected to start tonight for Chelsea.

"If you look at it from a team point of view, if you win the cup and you have the chance to get in the Champions League, it’s a pretty good season." 👊@CastagneTim speaks ahead of #CheLei ⏬ — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 18, 2021

Leicester City, on the other hand, will be without experienced defender Jonny Evans, who suffered a muscle injury during the FA Cup final. With fans returning to Stamford Bridge, the atmosphere will be electric in this high stakes Premier League encounter.

Squads to choose from

Chelsea (CHE)

K Arrizabalaga, E Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, C Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, M Alonso, Emerson, V Livramento, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mateo Kovacic, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, Billy Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel, E Jakupoic, D Ward, Jonny Evans, R Pereira, C Soyuncu, T Castagne, W Fofana, J Justin, Wes Morgan, C Fuchs, D Amartey, V Daley Campbell, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, M Albrighton, D Praet, N Mendy, W Ndidi, L Thomas-II, H Choudhary, S Tavares, T Suengchitthawon, T Leshabela, S Flynn, T Maswanhise, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, C Under

Predicted Playing XI

Chelsea (CHE)

Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel; Marc Albrighton, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne; L Thomas-II, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison; Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Match Details

Match: Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI), Premier League

Date: 19th May 2021 at 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicester City (LEI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Chelsea (CHE) vs Leicestser City (LEI) Dream11 Suggestions

Mason Mount and Youri Tielemans have been in extremely good form and can be safe options for the captaincy and vice-captaincy option. It is a huge call leaving out Jamie Vardy from the team, however, Vardy has only scored 2 goals since January 2021.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been in astonishing goalscoring form and has given good returns to Dream11 players in his last few matches. Picking him is a no-brainer. There could be an interesting option between Timo Werner and Kai Havertz if both are picked in the starting 11.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mendy; Castagne, Chilwell, Fofana, Rudiger; Mount (C), Jorginho, Maddison, Tielemans (VC); Iheanacho, Werner

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE) Vice-captain: Youri Tielemans (LEI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Schmeichel; Castagne, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; Mount (VC), Tielemans (C), Ndidi; Iheanacho, Werner, Vardy

Captain: Youri Tielemans (LEI) Vice-captain: Mason Mount (CHE)

The second option can be taken if you are backing Jamie Vardy to get on the scoresheet. Tielemans has been in fine form and has scored a lot of Dream11 points in the last few matches. He could be a valuable alternative captaincy option.