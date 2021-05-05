CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - May 5th, 2021

Real Madrid travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the crucial second leg clash of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw after Christian Pulisic's opener was canceled out by a brilliant strike from Karim Benzema.

With a crucial away goal in the bag, Chelsea will be slight favorites in the second leg. However, Real Madrid always seem to get the right results in the UEFA Champions League and Zidane's experience in crucial Champions League matches could swing the tie in Real Madrid's favor.

Real Madrid will be boosted by the returns of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Sergio Ramos while Chelsea have almost a fully fit squad to call upon with Mateo Kovacic the only player expected to miss out for the Blues.

With so much riding on the second leg, Thomas Tuchel will be focussed on his defense and it could well be a tactical and cagey affair tonight.

Squads to choose from

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilcueta, Kurt Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Ziyech, Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, Billy Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin

Real Madrid (RM)

Thibaut Courtois, A Lunin, D Altube, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, M Gutierrez, V Chust, S Santos, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Isco, Valverde, Blanco, M Park, Arribas, Karim Benzema, Vinicus Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, H Duro

Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea (CHE)

Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid (RM)

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Match Details

Match: Chelsea (CHE) vs Real Madrid (RM), UEFA Champions League

Date: 6th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea (CHE) vs Real Madrid (RM) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Chelsea (CHE) vs Real Madrid (RM) Dream11 Suggestions

The match is expected to be closely contested, with both teams being solid defensively. Dream11 players could get good returns by captaining Karim Benzema and giving the vice-captaincy to Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos takes all the penalties for Real Madrid and is a huge threat from set-pieces. Karim Benzema, on the other hand, has been in tremendous form for Real Madrid and has got good returns in the last few matches.

From the Chelsea team, Mason Mount is a must-pick option. The England international has been extremely consistent with his performances. Christian Pulisic has been getting in good positions and he could give plenty of points for Dream11 players tonight.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Thibaut Courtois; Sergio Ramos (VC), Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Eder Militao; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema (RM) Vice-captain: Sergio Ramos (RM)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Thibaut Courtois; Sergio Ramos, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos (VC), Casemiro, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Karim Benzema (C), Timo Werner

Captain: Karim Benzema (RM) Vice-captain: Luka Modric (RM)