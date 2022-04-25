3 Chelsea players who could replace Jorginho as club's penalty taker.

Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho missed a crucial penalty kick for the Blues during their home game against West Ham United. The London derby went down on Sunday, April 24.

It was a game where Chelsea found it difficult to break down a very resolute West Ham side who were determined to go home with a tangible result.

Le penalty de Jorginho je pleure

The Blues were then presented with a clear opportunity to break the deadlock towards the closing stages of the game.

Craig Dawson fouled Romelu Lukaku in the box. However, Jorginho missed the resulting spot kick, as it was comfortably saved by Lukasz Fabianski on the 87th minute.

American winger Pulisic, however, did save Jorginho's blushes by scoring the only goal for the Blues deep into stoppage time to secure all three points.

The big question on everyone's lips now is, should Jorginho still shoulder the responsibility of taking penalty kicks for the Blues?

Jorginho's penalty record for Chelsea this season

This article will look at three Chelsea players who could possibly take over spot kick duties from Jorginho.

Players Who Could Take Spot Kicks For Chelsea

#1 Mason Mount

Mount is yet to miss a spot kick for Chelsea in regular time

The 23-year old English midfielder is amongst those who usually step up to convert spot kicks in Jorginho's absence. He has been one of Chelsea's most vital players with 27 goal involvements across all competitions this season.

Mount is also very good at taking penalty kicks, and has scored in the few times he has been tasked with the responsibility.

Mason Mount needs to be Chelsea's designated penalty taker.

Against Norwich City this season in October, Mount scored his second goal from the penalty spot to hand the Blues a 7-0 victory at Stamford bridge.

Should Tuchel decide to relive Jorginho from his penalty duties, then Mount could be a very good replacement.

#2 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has an excellent convertion rate from the penalty spot

Another player who could also step up in terms of taking penalty kicks for the London side is Lukaku. The club record signing hasn't had a great season, scoring only five league goals so far, but his penalty kick pedigree is credible.

The Belgian striker is a spot kick specialist and was the designated penalty taker for his former team Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku in 14 minutes against West Ham United:



6 Touches

1 Chance Created

1 Penalty Won

2/2 Duels Won

2 Ball Recoveries

1 Tackle



Romelu Lukaku in 14 minutes against West Ham United:
6 Touches
1 Chance Created
1 Penalty Won
2/2 Duels Won
2 Ball Recoveries
1 Tackle

Lukaku scored a total of nine spot kicks for the Italian giants during their 2020/2021 Serie A success prior to him joining the London side.

The Belgian striker could possibly replace Jorginho as the Blues' designated penalty taker. It could also help boost his confidence in front of goal and rediscover his scoring touch.

#3 Kai Havertz

Havertz is one of the best young players in Europe

Another Chelsea player who has what it takes to replace Jorginho as the club's designated penalty taker is German forward Havertz.

The 22-year old German forward is also another penalty specialist. He was in charge of penalty duties at his former club Bayern Leverkusen.

Havertz scored four spot kicks for the German club during the 2019/2020 football campaign, prior to his big-money move to Stamford bridge.

The young star has also been handed the privilege of taking crucial spot kicks for the Blues, notably against Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup final in February.

