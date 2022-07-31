Chelcee Grimes predicts England vs Germany Women's Euro final and names top star of the tournament so far

Chelcee Grimes is predicting a tight Women's Euro final between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium later today, July 31. She backed both teams to score and admitted that "it'll be a nail-biter."

Sarina Weigman's side are aiming to bring home their first ever major tournament victory in front of a sold-out national stadium. They've had an incredible run to the final so far, where they have taken out tournament favorites Spain and Sweden.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Grimes was asked about her predictions ahead of the Euro final, to which the popstar proclaimed:

"Because I want an entertaining match, I think penalties. I'm going to the game on Sunday and I want to stretch it out as much as possible. Mary Earps is going to be tested more than she has throughout the tournament. Germany will get a goal and we'll get a goal too, maybe [Alessia] Russo will come on and get a goal."

However, Grimes warned that Germany will be the toughest test the Lionesses have faced so far, as she explained:

"Germany are going to be their top opponent, they've got some of the best players in Europe, if not the best. It won't be easy."

She added:

"When we say 'It's coming home' it's because we want it to. It's written in the stars, if it goes to penalties with the women, it'll be a nail-biter. But I do believe this is the year. Millie Bright and Leah Williamson have been solid in the back, they've both been insane."

Soccer Aid World XI player picks her Womens Euro Player of the Tournament ahead of England vs Germany final

Grimes was full of praise for several of England players for their outstanding performances so far and struggled to pick just one player to stand out.

The diehard Liverpool fan proclaimed:

"It's difficult, if I could give it to all the Lionesses, even Jill Scott who's come on for a few minutes at the end. People forget their roles in teams, everyone has a role. To get this far in a tournament it's not just about the starting 11."

She added:

"For me, it's the goalkeeper Earps, I had a conversation with [Chelsea Women's manager] Emma Hayes and she said the same. Also Russo has had a good tournament, that backheel was disgusting, sexy, ridiculous, whatever you wanna call it."

Many have felt that England should start Alessia Russo for the Germany clash due to her excellent performances as a substitute, to which Grimes said:

"I can't get in the manager's head, but surely if you're coming on and doing that you should be starting. Then again, we've gotten to the final, you'll want to play it safe and Russo might just feed off starting on the bench by watching and then coming on."

