Chelsea 0-0 Everton: 3 Takeaways from the game

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at the Stamford Bridge

The Blues came into the game unbeaten and a win would take Chelsea on top the table for the time being. Everton has improved under Marco Silva and produced an impressive performance against Brighton at home last time out.

Everton looked the better side in the initial exchanges with both Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman making strong runs down the fanks and providing quality crosses. Bernard came close to open the scoring, but his long-range shot was wide of the post.

Chelsea looked a bit fragile and conceded possession readily to Everton. The game didn't live up to the hype before the match with only one shot on target in the entire first half and both the teams had everything to play for in the second 45 minutes.

It was almost an instant impact after the break with Morata forcing Pickford into a brilliant save within seconds from the restart. The game had an end to end feel in the second half with Willian coming close to breaking the deadlock. Chelsea had numerous chances to go ahead in the game but couldn't find the back of the net on any occasion. The Blues' unbeaten run continues but they dropped two points.

Here are the three takeaways from the game.

#3 Defensive solidity of Everton

Pickford had a busy second half

Marco Silva would be delighted the way his team defended against Chelsea today. In the first half, Everton had few chances of their own, but whenever they were out of space, the players immediately got back into their position and denied any clear opportunity to the Londoners.

The second half was a bit different with Chelsea being relatively the better side and coming close on numerous occasions, but Everton held their guard and defended brilliantly against any danger posed by Maurizio Sarri's side.

