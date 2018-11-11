×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chelsea 0-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis, Premier League 2018/19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
758   //    11 Nov 2018, 23:36 IST

That was some battle!
That was some battle!

Chelsea and Everton played out an enthralling stalemate at Stamford Bridge as Maurizio Sarri became the first manager to go 12 matches unbeaten in his first year at the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Toffees' recent rise in form continued despite a draw - they are now unbeaten in five of their last six league encounters.

The first half lacked intensity, with both managers left with plenty to think about heading into the tunnel. Chelsea dominated the game right from the opening exchanges till the final whistle.

Alvaro Morata had a couple of chances, whilst Marcos Alonso struck the woodwork, but Chelsea just couldn't churn out a 9th league win.

Here are the major talking points from the tough tussle between Chelsea and Everton.

#1 Everton start strong, Chelsea look flat and lackluster

Everton had every blade of grass covered
Everton had every blade of
grass covered

Silva's Everton side started their expedition at the Bridge with a strong statement. They pressed with four-five players high up, thereby making it an arduous task for the hosts to play out from the back with freedom.

They played at a higher tempo, moved it quicker than their opponents and worked their way through a vibrant Chelsea midfield. Be it Theo Walcott's pace, Sigurdsson's craft, Gomes' solidity or Bernard's trickery, the Toffees looked more threatening venturing forward.

Although they surrendered an awful lot of possession to the Blues as one would expect, Coleman and company kept Sarri's side at bay for the entirety of the first 45.

They hardly allowed an inch of space to the Chelsea front three. As a consequence, Morata was often seen dropping deeper in order to set up more passes and open up a sturdy Everton defence. Speaking of Jordan Pickford, he never had his gloves dirtied in this period of play.

Hazard was far from his best. His flicks and no-look passes uncharacteristically lost accuracy. Willian won quite a few balls upfront but he provided minimal cutting edge. Alonso had a few effective passes and crosses, but overall, they went about their business at a pedestrian pace.

Everton's set pieces meanwhile, were absolutely marvelous. Digne took a couple of corners and a free-kick which were all teasing and well-crafted.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Everton Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Maurizio Sarri Marco Silva
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Chelsea v Everton: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 great value midfielders...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2 - 0 Everton: Three talking points 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us