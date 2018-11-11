Chelsea 0-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis, Premier League 2018/19

That was some battle!

Chelsea and Everton played out an enthralling stalemate at Stamford Bridge as Maurizio Sarri became the first manager to go 12 matches unbeaten in his first year at the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Toffees' recent rise in form continued despite a draw - they are now unbeaten in five of their last six league encounters.

The first half lacked intensity, with both managers left with plenty to think about heading into the tunnel. Chelsea dominated the game right from the opening exchanges till the final whistle.

Alvaro Morata had a couple of chances, whilst Marcos Alonso struck the woodwork, but Chelsea just couldn't churn out a 9th league win.

Here are the major talking points from the tough tussle between Chelsea and Everton.

#1 Everton start strong, Chelsea look flat and lackluster

Everton had every blade of grass covered

Silva's Everton side started their expedition at the Bridge with a strong statement. They pressed with four-five players high up, thereby making it an arduous task for the hosts to play out from the back with freedom.

They played at a higher tempo, moved it quicker than their opponents and worked their way through a vibrant Chelsea midfield. Be it Theo Walcott's pace, Sigurdsson's craft, Gomes' solidity or Bernard's trickery, the Toffees looked more threatening venturing forward.

Although they surrendered an awful lot of possession to the Blues as one would expect, Coleman and company kept Sarri's side at bay for the entirety of the first 45.

They hardly allowed an inch of space to the Chelsea front three. As a consequence, Morata was often seen dropping deeper in order to set up more passes and open up a sturdy Everton defence. Speaking of Jordan Pickford, he never had his gloves dirtied in this period of play.

Hazard was far from his best. His flicks and no-look passes uncharacteristically lost accuracy. Willian won quite a few balls upfront but he provided minimal cutting edge. Alonso had a few effective passes and crosses, but overall, they went about their business at a pedestrian pace.

Everton's set pieces meanwhile, were absolutely marvelous. Digne took a couple of corners and a free-kick which were all teasing and well-crafted.

Willian was the only player to create a chance for Chelsea in the first half against Everton.



Slow start. pic.twitter.com/LPvmCAilIK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 11, 2018

