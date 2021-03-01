Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as arch-rivals play out a dour goalless draw | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea and Manchester United settled for a share of the spoils in the 2020-21 Premier League once again after playing out a dour goalless draw at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

With the first leg at Old Trafford also ending 0-0, it marked the first time since 1921-22 that both sides failed to score against each other during a league campaign.

Chances were at a premium, but Chelsea as well as Manchester United were guilty of missing some crucial ones late on.

Hakim Ziyech slammed his effort straight at David De Gea from close range, while Scott McTominay failed to make connect with an easy cross for a tap-in. Callum Hudson-Odoi's handball inside the area was excused after a VAR check.

Eventually, the goalless draw seemed like a fair result, as neither side were particularly dominant. But Manchester City were the biggest winners on the day, as they now lead by a whopping 12 points.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team in the match:

Hit: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech put on a good shift for Chelsea despite failing to score again.

While his wait for a goal in the Premier League continued, Hakim Ziyech was impressive against Manchester United.

The Morrocan looked to make attacking runs through Manchester United's backline and also seemed more effective from a creative standpoint.

Advertisement

Hakim Ziyech created more chances and attempted more shots than any other player during his time on the pitch against Man Utd:



◎ 6 duels won

◎ 6 ball recoveries

◉ 5 chances created

◎ 3 take-ons completed

◉ 3 shots

◎ 2 shots on target



Not a bad shift. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

With five opportunities created, Ziyech was the most dangerous player for Chelsea without scoring, mustering a third of the total shots his side managed on target.

Chelsea boss Tuchel will hope Ziyech can build on this performance going forward.

Flop: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has now scored just one goal in seven games against the top six' this season.

It was another stinker from the Portuguese star, whose appalling trend of stat-padding against the supposedly lesser teams continued as he produced a no-show against Chelsea.

In what is turning out to be the best season of his career to date, Fernandes has often flattered to deceive when the stakes have been high. Against Chelsea, the Manchester United talisman was once again below par.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers against Chelsea:



20 x possession lost (most)

4 x dribbled past (joint-most)

1 chance created

0 shots on target

0 take-ons completed



😳 pic.twitter.com/rm75yF0w6L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

Fernandes managed just two efforts on goal, both of which were blocked, while he was also guilty of missing several passes and also got dispossessed once.

While his return of 15 goals and 11 assists in the league is impressive by all accounts, it doesn't tell the whole story; Fernandes ought to do better in big games.