Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as London derby ends goalless | Premier League 2020-21

Honours were even at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out an entertaining goalless stalemate in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Both sides looked to capitalise on Liverpool's slip-up against Brighton on Saturday, but a share of the spoils means that the Blues remain in third place while Spurs go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Chances were at a premium at both ends, with Timo Werner having a goal disallowed for offside early on while Olivier Giroud squandered a glorious chance in stoppage-time.

On that note, let's delve into the player ratings for both sides.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Edouard Mendy produced a fantastic save to keep out Serge Aurier early on, which ended up being the only save he made in the match, as the Senegal international kept a fourth clean sheet in his last five games for Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy for Chelsea this season:



▪️ 8 clean sheets in 11 games

▪️ Only 3 goals conceded

▪️ Leads PL in clean sheets (5)



🧤

Reece James - 8/10

Reece James was a constant supplier of crosses into the box for Tammy Abraham, but he also dealt with Serge Reguilon superbly. James completed 96% of his passes, made three key passes, won three defensive aerial duels and made two clearances too.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Kurt Zouma did well under pressure from Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn, but nearly conceded a late winner when he cheaply gave the ball away to Giovani Lo Celso.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The 35-year old Thiago Silva held his ground well and also made a vital interception around the half-hour mark to deny the ball from reaching Kane, who was in a good position to score.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Ben Chilwell has been one of Chelsea's best creators since arriving at the club this summer. He continued in the same vein against Tottenham Hotspur too, driving forward at will to provide an additional attacking outlet.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Mateo Kovacic produced another brilliant performance. The Croatian was tidy on the ball in midfield and highly influential off it too.

🔎 | FOCUS



Mateo Kovačić was a key part of Chelsea's midfield against Tottenham:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 80 touches

👟 60/63 acc. passes

⚔️ 6/8 duels won

🧲 3 interceptions (most)

❌ 4 tackles (most)

⛔️ 1 blocked shot

📈 7.4 SofaScore rating

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

N'Golo Kante worked very hard as always. He tried to win back possession for Chelsea and distributed the ball to players ahead of him. However, he was outpaced by Tanguy Ndombele on a couple of occasions in the game.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Watching Mason Mount dribble his way through a stream of white shirts was sheer joy to watch, but for Tottenham Hotspur players, it was a nightmare, as they struggled to contain him. His rasping shot from 25 yards was brilliantly saved by Lloris, though.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

It's in games like these where one would expect Hakim Ziyech to truly step up and make the difference. However, the Morrocan had a tough game and was kept under wraps by Tottenham Hotspur.

It's still early days in his Chelsea career though, but he could make an impact against strong teams going ahead.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

It was a poor game for Tammy Abraham, who offered little in the way of attack for Chelsea and had some of the least touches on the ball of all players.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Timo Werner had a goal disallowed early on, but that didn't deter him from being a threat to Tottenham Hotspur. He always played on the edge of the Spurs defence and tried to break in from behind. Attack-wise, Werner was the best player for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotpsur.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes:

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Christian Pulisic (centre) was back in action for Chelsea after five weeks.

Christian Pulisic made his return for Chelsea after five weeks. He made one effort at the Tottenham Hotspur goal which was kept out by Hugo Lloris without any hiccups.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Olivier Giroud wasted a glorious chance to win it for Chelsea in stoppage time by hitting tamely at Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a poor backpass from Joe Rodon.

Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud are definitely talking about that chance at the end! 🇫🇷 🤣

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Like Giroud, Kai Havertz too failed to provide the attacking impetus that Lampard brought him on for in the closing stages of the game.

A final change sees Havertz come on for Ziyech. 🔁

🔵 0-0 ⚪️ [83']



🔵 0-0 ⚪️ [83’] #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/9O6A7AhpHd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2020