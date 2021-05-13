Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Emile Smith Rowe hands Gunners vital win against Blues | Premier League 2020/21

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal put in a dogged display to steal a smash and grab 1-0 win against Thomas Tuchel's in-form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Both managers made some bold calls ahead of the game with Thomas Tuchel making seven changes from the side that beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, while Mikel Arteta made four. The Spaniard also deployed a back-three for the first time in the league since December.

The game got off to an entertaining start as Pablo Mari nearly cost his side a goal after losing the ball in the middle third. The Spaniard was caught off guard by Kai Havertz but the German couldn't follow up his darting run with a finish.

Arsenal eventually ended up breaking the deadlock minutes later after Jorginho's decision to pass the ball back to Kepa Arrizzabalaga proved to be a costly one.

The midfielder played an ill-advised back-pass to his Spanish teammate but his ball was some way off finding the keeper. Arrizzabalaga dived and astonishingly managed to keep the ball out of the goal but it fell nicely for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who set up Emile Smith Rowe to score from close range.

The goal sparked a period of sustained dominance from the hosts as they looked for an equaliser and kept the pressure up. Chelsea saw over 60% of the ball and spent large parts of the game in Arsenal's half and pinned them back.

However, their sustained pressure didn't amount to much as Chelsea managed to register just two shots on target up until the last few minutes. Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount had opportunities that they could have capitalised on but couldn't make much of it.

Pulisic came closest to scoring on 60 minutes as he bundled the ball home after a Kai Havertz header from a corner, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

The dying minutes of regulation time yielded some incredible drama as Hakim Ziyech's ball into the box was headed by Kurt Zouma onto the bar. Just seconds later, the rebound fell to Olivier Giroud, whose volley crashed onto the post once again, allowing Arsenal to keep their lead in tact.

In the end, Arteta's men managed to hang onto their lead and complete their first league double over Chelsea in 17 years. The win still keeps Arsenal alive in the chase for European football and leaves Chelsea in need of two wins from two to secure their UEFA Champions League spot.

Here are five hits and flops from the game.

Flop: Kai Havertz | Chelsea

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea's German star Kai Havertz was chosen ahead of Timo Werner to play through the middle of a three-man attack against Arsenal. While he has been in great form over the last few weeks, he was poor on the night against Arsenal, failing to cause any real damage to the Gunners' resolute defence.

Havertz spurned a golden opportunity barely ten minutes into the game after nicking the ball off Pablo Mari but he blazed the ball over the bar.

The 21-year-old ended his 65-minute stay on the pitch with fewer touches (29) than any of Chelsea's starters, and only two players (Aubameyang and Saka) had lesser touches out of the 22 to start the game. Far from his best night.

Hit: Bernd Leno | Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has had a rather underwhelming campaign so far and had a howler against Everton recently, costing his side three valuable points with a horrific error. However, against Chelsea, he was one of the Gunners' best players as he managed to keep them in the game during crucial moments which could have influenced the scoreline.

Leno ended the game with four saves from inside the box, with three of them coming towards the end of the second half. This included a superb last-ditch save from Kurt Zouma's looping header with just a couple of minutes left on the clock, albeit he was lucky with Giroud's subsequent effort hitting the target. The German commanded his box well and was pivotal in helping them keep a clean sheet.

