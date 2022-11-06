Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners secure their third-successive win at Stamford Bridge | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal won 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a close 1-0 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League. The result ensured they finished as winners of Group A, qualifying directly for the round of 16.

Mikel Arteta's men knew a win would take them back above Manchester City into the top spot in the table. The Spaniard fielded a strong lineup to achieve the same.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



Zinchenko returns

Jesus leads the line



Zinchenko returns

Jesus leads the line

Arsenal made a strong start to the game and dominated possession from the early exchanges. The Gunners' midfielders and forwards passed the ball with confidence as they played most of their game in Chelsea's half. The hosts' full-backs struggled against the visitors' young and dynamic wide attackers.

The Gunners attempted seven shots in the first half but none of them were on target. Their best chance of the period fell to Gabriel Jesus, whose header was narrowly wide of the mark from close-range. Chelsea, on the other hand, attempted three shots in the first period with one on target.

Despite multiple chances, neither Arsenal or Chelsea were able to break the deadlock as the teams went into the break at 0-0.

Arsenal



Bring that energy in the second-half, Gooners



0-0 (HT)

Chelsea came out for the second half with a clear plan as they aimed to use their physicality to gain a foothold in the game. However, things did not go as per plan as Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were shown yellow cards for fouls. Arsenal then grabbed the lead via Bukayo Saka's corner as he picked out Gabriel, who finished from close-range.

Graham Potter then made several changes as he looked to add fresh legs to his XI with hopes of altering the scoreline. However, Chelsea were unable to progress the ball into areas where they could attempt shots from. They went through a period of 35 minutes in the second half without an attempt at goal.

Arsenal played well to close out the game as Arteta made a few defensive changes. They did well to earn their third-successive win at Stamford Bridge. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Partey enjoyed a near-perfect game in midfield as his team did well to control possession and play most of their football in Chelsea's half. He completed 52 passes with 93% accuracy, including six long balls. He completed two dribbles and created one big chance for Arsenal. He also won seven of his 11 duels and made three clearances and two interceptions.

#4. Flop - Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Sterling had a poor game as he failed to provide any threat for Chelsea while attacking. He was unable to attempt a single shot on goal and was also dispossessed 15 times during the contest. He won just three of his 14 duels and was also booked for a cynical foul on Partey.

#3. Hit - Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel had a great game and proved to be the hero for the Gunners as his second-half strike proved to be the winner. He won five of his eight duels and made four clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He also played six accurate long balls.

#2. Flop - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Aubameyang had a poor game as he was barely involved in the proceedings. He had just eight touches during his 64 minutes on the pitch and made just three accurate passes. He was dispossessed twice and was unable to win a single duel, play a cross or long ball, and saw his only shot blocked.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka continued in his rich vein of form and proved to be the game-changer for Arsenal in this contest as well. He provided an assist for Gabriel's goal in the second half from an unorthodox delivery from a corner.

Saka also played three key passes, two accurate crosses and one accurate long ball. He won four duels and made two tackles.

