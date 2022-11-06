Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners clinch London derby to regain top spot | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal deservedly won a tight London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6) by 1-0, They dominated large swathes but didn't carve out enough goal-scoring opportunities.

Mikel Arteta's men played some fine football like the cohesive unit they have been throughout the first half of the season. However, Graham Potter's wards were toothless in attack and played off the park in midfield.

The best chance in the first half fell to Gabriel Jesus, who headed inches wide from a fine cross from Gabriel Martinelli. The only goal of the game came in the 63rd minute in slightly bizarre circumstances.

Bukayo Saka floated in a corner from the right side into the Blues box; the delivery was slightly underhit and low but with an in-curl. The Blues defence failed to deal with it, and Gabriel Meghales got one leg onto it to put the ball into an open net.

Arsenal managed only two shots on target despite 14 attempts on goal. However, another win over a big team away from home means they're top of the tree once again with 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of holders Manchester City.

Arsenal @Arsenal What it means What it means 😍 What it means https://t.co/wX2CJIaCop

Meanwhile, another disappointing performance and two back-to-back defeats later, Chelsea remain on 21 points and seventh place after 13 games. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Arsenal continue record of scoring in every Premier League game this season

The Gunners begun the season on fire and have proven over time that they are not a flash in the pan and are genuine title contenders this season.

Not only have they won an impressive 11 games from 13, they have also scored in every one of them, including their only loss at Manchester United. Though profligate in large part at Stamford Bridge tonight, including late on when Martin Odegaard blasted over, the Gunners extended that run through Gabriel's unusual goal.

#4 Chelsea's attack in a shambles at home

Chelsea began with three attackers — Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount propping up former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top. It seemed like a pretty attacking set-up, but the Blues never got going on home turf.

They managed only five attempts on goal, with only one of them on target. Havertz broke through early and in a great position on the right but looked up and blasted his cross high with support players waiting. That would set the tone of Chelsea's afternoon.

#3 Aubameyang falters in first game against former club

Aubameyang drew a blank against his former club.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was booed by the Gunners fans every time he touched the ball, but turns out they did not need to bother.

The Gabonese talisman stayed on the pitch for 64 minutes before being taken off after managing zero goals, assists, shots and dribbles, and just eight touches. Talk about a nightmare.

#2 Ben White continues to impress at right-back, Arsenal defend gallantly

Ben White was impressive against Chelsea.

Ben White has adapted to the position with aplomb after being moved there by Arteta, and the centre-back has adapted to the new role commendably.

He has added to his attacking game and made quite a few overlapping runs down the right. His shooting can still do with some work, but White has done more than enough to get a call-up to the England World Cup squad.

Arsenal @Arsenal PL Player of the Match



...SALIBA!



How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? PL Player of the Match...SALIBA!How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? 🏆 PL Player of the Match🎵 ...SALIBA!😍 How much love for Wilo's performance, Gooners? https://t.co/kgEw0F4STL

He was part of a solid Arsenal defensive performance that sucked the life out of the Chelsea attack, with centre-back William Saliba named the man of the match.

#1 Gunners continue establishing title credentials, emerge main challengers to City's crown

When the season began, a top-four finish would have counted as a huge success for Arsenal. After all, they had finished fifth last season, a whopping 24 points off winners Manchester City.

So when the Gunners began the season on the front foot with win after win, many were circumspect, contending that things would balance itself out and Liverpool would reclaim their position as the Cityzen's main adversaries. After all, the Reds had finished just a point off City last time.

However, with Liverpool enduring a horror Premier League campaign, and other pretenders to the throne being inconsistent, Arsenal have maintained their upward surge over 13 games. They look like genuine title contenders after ages and on Sunday, their cohesion and chemistry were on show once again.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes