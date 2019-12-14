Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth: 3 Key Observations from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Dan Gosling won it for Bournemouth!

Chelsea hosted Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on the 17th matchday of the Premier League season. The home side came into this game on the back of a huge 2-1 win over Lille in the UEFA Champions League, while the away side were suffering from injuries to key players and bad results.

The game started with Chelsea enjoying a lot of possession but the goalscoring opportunities were few and far between. Eddie Howe's Bournemouth were set-up to defend and they that magnificently well throughout the first half. On the break, the away side didn't conjure up anything substantial.

But the story changed in the second period as Bournemouth started exploiting the available spaces on the counter-attack. Josh King was through on goal twice, but the Norwegian couldn't finish any of those chances.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 84th minute through Dan Gosling after Chelsea failed to clear their lines from a corner. Despite the home side's efforts to get a last gasp equalizer, the visitors held on and got a deserved 1-0 win.

Here, we are going to take a look at the three key observations from the game.

3. Chelsea's failure to exploit the wider areas cost them

Willian in a tussle for the ball

There was a clear lack of tempo, rhythm, and intensity to Chelsea's play on Saturday. Bournemouth never really pressed Chelsea in their own half and there were available spaces for their full-backs to exploit on the wings. A lot of times, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma had the ball in the opposition's half, with either Emerson or Cesar Azpilicueta in acres of space on the wings but both centre-backs couldn't find their full-backs as the diagonal balls were usually overhit.

Also, Jorginho, who is usually the deep-lying orchestrator for this Chelsea side, couldn't complete simple passes, which denied the home side any rhythm to their play. The likes of Willian and Christian Pulisic were driving infield with the ball at every opportunity, which became way too predictable.

Frank Lampard's men failed to create many clear-cut opportunities on the day and that could be written down to their predictable attacking patterns.

