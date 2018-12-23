×
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
233   //    23 Dec 2018, 02:42 IST

Jamie Vardy (far right) celebrates his goal with teammates on an important afternoon in the Premier League
Jamie Vardy (far right) celebrates his goal with teammates on an important afternoon in the Premier League

Leicester City inflicted Chelsea's first home defeat of the Premier League campaign with a slender 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge - courtesy of Jamie Vardy's second-half strike. 

The Foxes rode their luck at times but collectively worked hard and deserved a result from the game, though Maurizio Sarri's side created promising goalscoring opportunities and were unfortunate not to score. 

Eden Hazard hit the crossbar after the half-hour mark, Kasper Schmeichel made a few important saves while Antonio Rudiger headed narrowly wide and Marcos Alonso hit the post in stoppage-time. Ultimately, it just wasn't their day. The result means the Blues are now 11 points behind leaders Liverpool at Christmas, while Leicester have leapfrogged a handful of teams into the top-half - they now sit 9th. 

With all of that in mind, here's a look at who struggled while others impressed in west London:

#5 Flop: Marcos Alonso

Alonso endured another forgettable display here, especially after hitting the post in stoppage-time
Alonso endured another forgettable display here, especially after hitting the post in stoppage-time

Criticism has been directed in Marcos Alonso's direction in recent months, and rightly so. Although his creative abilities are not a question, his defensive qualities are - which leave him exposed when he does venture forward regularly or finds himself in precarious situations against opposition attackers who are aware of his deficiencies at the back.

As such, Maurizio Sarri has been keen to see the experienced Spaniard take more care defensively and not go on so many adventurous runs in the final third, particularly against better opposition.

He made a joint-high three tackles, two interceptions, one clearance and committed a foul too - but didn't appear particularly comfortable playing so defensively-minded. Struggling to get involved in Chelsea's play as the match wore on, it became increasingly evident with the hosts edging ever closer to snatching a late equaliser.

Even after all their chances, Alonso himself should have converted in stoppage-time - but saw his one-on-one effort cannon off the post.

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
