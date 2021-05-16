Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings as Youri Tielemans fires Foxes to historic Wembley win | FA Cup 2020/21

It was a historic evening at Wembley as Leicester City beat Chelsea to win their first-ever FA Cup final in their 137-year history with a brilliant 1-0 win. Belgian star Youri Tielemans etched his name into FA Cup and Leicester City history with an outstanding strike from distance to win the game for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Before Saturday's final, Leicester City had competed in four FA Cup finals without winning the competition, the last of which came a staggering 52 years ago. They finally emerged victorious in the competition at the expense o Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who have now lost two FA Cup finals in as many years.

Leicester City lift the FA Cup 🏆



What an incredible moment 👏

The Foxes were boosted by the return of Jonny Evans to the starting XI and opted for Luke Thomas on the left, with Timothy Castagne on the right-hand side.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel made a few interesting calls ahead of kick-off as well. Chelsea full-back Reece James was deployed as one of the three centre-backs, presumably to deal with Jamie Vardy's searing pace, while Cesar Azpilicueta started at right wing-back. Marcos Alonso was preferred to former Leicester man Ben Chilwell on the left.

Castagne created the first noteworthy opportunity for the Foxes with a well-weighted delivery into the box for Jamie Vardy in the box but he failed to convert. Caglar Soyuncu also had a couple of noteworthy opportunities in Chelsea's box but he failed to get them on target.

2007: Makes FA Cup debut for Stocksbridge Steels in preliminary rounds.



2021: FA Cup winner with Leicester City.



Jamie Vardy's story just continues to amaze 👏

At the other end, Chelsea came close to breaking the deadlock after a well-constructed move from a corner but Leicester City narrowly escaped. Timo Werner was then afforded one of the better chances of the half after being released by Hakim Ziyech but Wesley Fofana did enough to block the German's attempt.

Youri Tielemans pulled off arguably the best pass of the game with a splitting ball in between Chelsea's centre-backs to find Jamie Vardy but the veteran striker's glancing header was some way off target. Leicester failed to find a way past Chelsea and were dealt a blow as the returning Evans was forced to leave the pitch due to injury.

Overall, for all their attempts on the evening, neither Chelsea nor Leicester City managed to register a single attempt on target before the half-time whistle.

44 – Leicester City are the 44th different side to win the FA Cup, and the first first-time winners of the competition since Wigan Athletic in 2013. Jubilation.

After a relatively measured first half approach from both sides, the second half was much more direct as both sides began to ask more questions of each other. Rodgers' side looked more energetic and dominant after the restart than they did before and put together a good spell on the ball.

Their pressure paid off as the Foxes won the ball high up the pitch and Luke Thomas set the ball up nicely for Tielemans, who scored a cracking long range goal to give his side the lead. The Belgian's strike rocketed into the top-left corner of the net past Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizzabalaga, who was at full stretch but had no hope of saving it.

Chelsea then began to turn up the pressure as Leicester began to try and hold on to their one-goal lead. Tuchel responded by bringing on Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi to add further impetus to the attack, but the Foxes still managed to keep the London giants out.

Ben Chilwell spent 11 years with Leicester City after joining the club as a 13-year-old.



He had thought he had scored a last-minute equaliser against them in the #FACupFinal.



Instead, it was ruled out by VAR and his boyhood club won the FA Cup for the first time.

Chilwell came closest to getting Chelsea an equaliser from a header after Kante delivered the ball into the box. However, his effort was saved excellently by Kasper Schmiechel with a stunning diving save. The Dane was called into action once again minutes away from full-time as Mount dispatched a superb strike.

Chilwell was in the thick of things once again as he gave Chelsea a 90th-minute equaliser with a freak goal that took more than one deflection inside the box. Amidst a wave of incredible celebrations, the Blues' goal was dramatically disallowed by VAR as the English full-back was deemed offside in the build-up, allowing Leicester to keep their lead intact.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Kepa Arrizzabalaga — 6/10

Was a spectator for large parts of the game as Chelsea conceded just one shot on target in the game. The strike was, unfortunately, one that no keeper could be expected to save.

Reece James — 7/10

Was played at centre-back instead of his usual wing-back role and did a fine job in keeping Vardy quiet, using his strength, speed, and good reading of the game to great effect. One of their better players on the evening barring the giveaway that led to the goal.

Thiago Silva — 7/10

The Brazilian veteran continued his fine form and had a solid outing both defensively and on the ball. Did well to nullify Vardy and Iheanacho's threats.

Since moving to Europe in 2009, Thiago Silva has played in 18 domestic cup finals.



🏆 6/6 Coupe de la Ligue

🏆 5/5 Coupe de France

🏆 5/5 Trophée des Champions

🏆 1/1 Supercoppa Italiana

🏆 0/1 #FACup



Today was the FIRST time he had been defeated in a domestic cup final. 🤯

Antonio Rudiger — 6/10

Allowed space in behind for Leicester on a few occasions in the first half and made a few questionable passes, but did well as the game progressed.

Cesar Azpilicueta — 6/10

Swapped roles with James and came close to scoring in the first-half. However, it wasn't his best outing as he failed to provide a consistent attacking outlet down the right. Subbed off late in the second half.

N'Golo Kante — 7/10

The French superstar was as energetic as ever and carried the ball higher up the pitch on a regular basis. Nearly assisted an equaliser with a superb ball into the box late on. Created three chances and completed more take-ons (three) than anyone across both sides.

Jorginho — 5.5/10

Jorginho failed to assert himself in the middle and was outdone by Wilfred Ndidi and Tielemans on several occasions.

Marcos Alonso — 5/10

Provided width on the left but was mostly a passenger throughout the game bar one effort on target early in the second half.

Mason Mount — 6.5/10

Was arguably more impressive of the front three that started the game and constantly looked to find pockets of space in and around the box. Unleashed a superb strike late into the game but saw his effort saved. Quiet second half.

Timo Werner — 5/10

Another frustrating evening for Timo Werner who failed to produce anything substantial despite being on the end of a few opportunities, particularly in the first half. Poor display.

Timo Werner had four shots in the first half of the #FACupFinal for Chelsea.



None of them were on target.

Hakim Ziyech — 4/10

Much like Werner, Ziyech had a quiet game with nothing much of note. Poor deliveries from great areas and made questionable decisions on the ball.

Substitutes

Chelsea v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Ben Chilwell (68, Alonso) — 6/10

Saw a sublime header onto goal saved by Schmeichel and had a late equaliser ruled out. Impactful cameo against his former club.

Christian Pulisic (68', Ziyech) — 5.5/10

Barely had any impact after coming onto the pitch. Completed two take-ons but failed to create anything.

Kai Havertz (75', Jorginho) — 5/10

Brought on with 15 minutes to go but barely touched the ball. No impact.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (75', Azpilicueta) — 5.5/10

Made a few darting runs down the right and out in a couple of useful deliveries, but nothing to write home about.

Olivier Giroud (82', Werner) — N/A

Was brought on for the dying minutes of the game to add some presence in the box. No impact.

