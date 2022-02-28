Chelsea 0(10)-0(11) Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Reds win epic shootout | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Liverpool lifted their first Carabao Cup title since 2003 as the Reds converted all 11 penalties in an epic shootout to overcome Chelsea in a hard-fought final on Sunday.

The game got off to a good start with Chelsea registering their first shot on goal via Christian Pulisic in the sixth minute. However, the American shot right at Reds the keeper from six yards out.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS KEPA MISSED IT 🤯LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS KEPA MISSED IT 🤯LIVERPOOL ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆 https://t.co/zCcEccrgnQ

The Reds grew into the game with Luis Diaz impressing on the left flank with his well-timed runs and link-up play with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Things were all square at the half-time whistle, with Liverpool maintaining 69% possession.

The second half saw not one but two goals ruled out by VAR, while two more were disallowed in the first half of extra-time. Joel Matip's header in the 67th minute was ruled out, as Virgil Van Dijk was deemed to have interfered with the play, blocking Reece James in the build-up from a free-kick.

Kai Havertz then saw a header disallowed for offside nine minutes later. Romelu Lukaku, who came on in the 73rd minute, was adjudged offside by the thinnest of margins in the eighth minute of extra time.

Thomas Tuchel brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga as a penalty shootout loomed. The Spaniard missed the decisive penalty after all 21 spot-kicks were converted before his effort. It was a cruel way to end a game where almost every player gave their all.

As Jurgen Klopp wins his fifth trophy with Liverpool at the end of a gruelling game, here's a look at the five hits and flops from the match:

#5 Hit - Edouard Mendy | Chelsea

Edouard Mendy was taken off with a penalty shootout looming.

Edouard Mendy had a great outing between the sticks for Chelsea, producing a couple of brilliant saves to keep his team in the game. The Senegal international was trusted by manager Thomas Tuchel to start the game, and Mendy justified his inclusion with his calm demeanour and composure.

In the 31st minute, Naby Keita found himself in a good scoring position, but his effort was saved by Mendy. Unfortunately, the ball was deflected right into the path of Sadio Mane, who thought he opend the scoring from close range, only for Mendy to effect a brilliant double save.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss 💙 https://t.co/xpfwQX51NA

Mane was denied from point-blank range by his compatriot as the scores remained level. In the dying moments of injury time in the second half, Mendy dived to deny Virgil Van Dijk's effort from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

The Senegalese was taken off the pitch to make way for Kepa Arrizabalaga as he saw the penalty shootout from the sidelines.

#4 Flop - Christian Pulisic | Chelsea

Christian Pulisic failed to make an impact.

Christian Pulisic could've given Chelsea an early lead in the game when Cesar Azpulicueta found him near the six-yard box in the sixth minute. The American winger, though, shot straight at Caoimhin Kelleher as a goalscoring opportunity went begging.

Pulisic was not at his creative best on the night, as he failed to record a single key pass in the match. He won just two of his eight duels in the game, but did not contribute much in the defensive third.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav