Chelsea 0(10)-0(11) Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Reds triumph in epic shootout | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 in a dramatic shootout following 120 goalless minutes to win the 2021-22 Carabao Cup. It was their first win in the competition in ten years.

The game went down to the wire before the Reds were crowned champions. It had its share of chances, rued opportunities, VAR controversies and intense battles. Chelsea and Liverpool tussled for 90 minutes and an additional 30 in extra time, but couldn't be separated as a shootout ensued.

Both teams combined to score the first 21 penalties before Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on just before the shootout, blazed his effort over to bring the game to a close.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Edouard Mendy and Caoimhin Kelleher produce stellar performances

Edouard Mendy had a great game for the Blues.

Both goalkeepers were exceptional in the Carabao Cup final. Edouard Mendy made some stunning saves to deny Naby Keita and Sadio Mane. The Blues goalkeeper was on his toes, sniffing out every danger. His reflexes were ultra sharp as he kept his team in the contest.

Caoimhin Kelleher, meanwhile, was equally brilliant. The 23-year-old was alert to every situation to keep out the Blues.

Jurgen Klopp raised some eyebrows when he started Kelleher ahead of Alisson Becker, but Kelleher rose to the occasion and delivered. He also scored his penalty in a 'perfect' shootout for the Reds.

#4 Chelsea's Mason Mount has a game to forget

Mason Mount (right) takes on Virgil van Dijk.

Mason Mount did not have the best of games against the Reds. Poor finishing combined with bad luck summed up his evening. The Englishman missed two big chances in the game either side of the half-time break.

For his first big miss of the game, he sidefooted his effort wide after some great work from Kai Havertz. For his second, the Chelsea midfielder saw his shot come off the woodwork. After beating the offside trap, he failed to control the ball well as the opportunity went begging.

