Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Player Ratings as the Blues fall to their fourth defeat of the season | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, October 28.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five outings. Their last game was a 2-2 draw against Arsenal despite having led 2-0 for majority of the time.

Mauricio Pochettino was eager to get a result in this one as he fielded a strong lineup with Nicolas Jackson returning to the XI.

Chelsea made a bright start to the game and created several chances in the first half. However, they were unlucky in the final third and could not finish any of their chances despite having Brentford on the back foot.

Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher were active in progressing the ball and creating chances but could not convert them. The Blues attempted 10 shots in the first period but hit the target just twice.

Chelsea and Brentford were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Brentford took a more positive approach for the second half as they chose to go direct with their limited possession. They had the ball for just 28% of the second half, but managed five shots with four of those on target. The Bees grabbed the opening goal after 58 minutes as Bryan Mbeumo assisted Ethan Pinnock.

Chelsea were wasteful in the final third yet again as they attempted seven shots but failed to hit the target altogether. This ended up costing them the game at the death. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was up for a corner and ended up conceding as Neal Maupay and Mbeumo broke forward to seal the game in the 96th minute.

With Brentford's 2-0 win over Chelsea, the Blues will now have to regroup before they face high-flying Tottenham next week. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings from this game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6.5/10

Sanchez made three saves and distributed the ball with 52% accuracy in a decent outing.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi won two duels and passed the ball with 94% accuracy in a decent performance.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva was solid at the back as he won two duels, making two clearances and one interception. He also played five long balls.

Levi Colwill - 7.5/10

Colwill was solid presence for Chelsea in defence, winning nine duels and making two clearances and two tackles in the process. He also played three long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 7.5/10

Cucurella was highly active on the overlaps. He won four duels, making two interceptions and two clearances. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher put in an encouraging performance in midfield. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and four long balls. He also won six duels and attempted one shot on target.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Caicedo had a good game in midfield as he won four duels, making three interceptions and one tackle. He also played three long balls but was booked for a foul.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

Madueke had a decent game on the right flank as he played two key passes. He also attempted three shots but none of those were on target.

Cole Palmer - 8/10

Palmer was the creator-in-chief for Chelsea as he controlled the tempo of their play. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including four key passes, five long balls and one cross. He also attempted two shots that were off-target.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling had apoor game by his standards as both his shots were off-target. He also won five duels and played one key pass.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Jackson had a rather dull outing as he failed to hit the target in three attempts. He also played two key passes and won four duels.

Substitutes

Ian Maatsen - 6.5/10

Maatsen replaced Madueke in the second half and put in a decent display.

Reece James - 6.5/10

James replaced Disasi midway through the second half and played well.

Lesley Ugochukwu & Deivid Washington - N/A

The pair came on with little time to play and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.