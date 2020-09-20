Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2020-21

What started off as a promising evening for Chelsea spiralled into a very forgettable one as Liverpool made sure their advantage in numbers counted and secured their second win of the season.

It was a rather cagey affair until Andreas Christensen dived into Sadio Mane's back as the Senegalese threatened to break clear into the final third. VAR overturned the onfield ref's decision and ruled that it was worthy of a red card and thus Chelsea were reduced to 10 men.

It was all Liverpool after that and Sadio Mane put the Merseysiders ahead with a glancing header at the end of an excellent attacking move. He then chased the ball down and capitalized on Kepa's error before tapping home just four minutes later to extend their lead.

New signing Thiago conceded a soft penalty with 15 minutes to go and offered Chelsea a ray of hope but Jorginho missed from the spot. Let's take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker saves Jorginho's penalty

In all fairness, Alisson Becker did not have a whole lot to do today. However, though they were in the driving seat, Liverpool offered Chelsea a route back into the game as Thiago conceded a rather soft penalty in the 75th minute after clipping Werner's heel inside the area.

Jorginho, who is usually so reliable from the spot, came to take the spot kick. However, he was denied this time as Alisson called the Italian midfielder's bluff and stood his ground as he went on one of his signature leaps before trying to pass it into a corner. Alisson dived to his left and put a strong hand in the way to deny Chelsea a glimmer of hope.

Alisson then made a good save off a Tammy Abraham shot a few minutes later. He has had his issues between the sticks since the 2019-20 season restart but this performance will go a long way towards bringing his confidence back up.

1 - Jorginho has missed a penalty for the first time in nine attempts for Chelsea in all competitions, while this was Alisson's first penalty save for Liverpool since joining the club (three faced). Reach. pic.twitter.com/lgo1uhSyqf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

#4 Flop - Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga clears as Christensen bundles Mane over

It was Andreas Christensen's horrible decision making that essentially cost Chelsea the match. In the first half with only a couple of minutes to play before half-time, Jordan Henderson played a lovely ball releasing Mane into space in the final third.

Christensen, on seeing Mane threatening to get away from him, decided to plunge into him from behind in order to impede him. He did stop him but Kepa had already come out to sweep the ball clear. However, Christensen was the last defender and was rightly shown the red card at the end of a VAR check.

Christensen should have let Mane run because even if Kepa hadn't come out to clear and the Senegalese had scored a goal, it would have still been a 11 on 11 contest. Liverpool were simply too good for a 10-men Chelsea side.

2009 - Andreas Christensen is the first player to be sent off in a Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool since Frank Lampard in February 2009. Orders. pic.twitter.com/Hz7kHEOklW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020