Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United: 3 Talking Points from the match | Premier League 2019/20

Huge win for Manchester United

Manchester United kept their UEFA Champions League hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

In the first half, we saw a battle between two teams who didn't want to concede as there weren't many chances to report about. But a brilliant cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a great header from Martial gave United the lead as we headed into the break.

United, then went 2-0 ahead in the second half, thanks to a lovely delivery from a corner by Bruno Fernandes and another beautiful header from Harry Maguire. Chelsea were denied twice by VAR as Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud had their goals and rightfully so.

The Red Devils then held on to their lead and got a deserved win. Let's take a look at the three talking points from the game.

#3 Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly were colossal at the back

Maguire's goal was a long time coming

Eric Bailly returned from a long-term injury, came back into the Manchester United side and put in a monstrous performance at the back. Playing on the right-hand side of a back three, Bailly displayed his calmness on and off the ball and along with that, his positioning was impeccable.

The way he blocked Mateo Kovacic's shot in the second period and denied Chelsea a way back into the game summed up his day at Stamford Bridge. Partnering the Ivorian was the Red Devils' skipper Harry Maguire, who had one of his best performances in a United shirt, despite the fact that he was quite lucky to be on the pitch after the Englishman appeared to have kicked Michy Batshuayi in the first half.

Maguire also scored United's second goal and it was a brilliant header, to say the least. The English international seems to be growing every game and slowly but surely, he is showing why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed him as United have now kept four clean sheets on the bounce.

#2 Chelsea - All style, no end product

Frank Lampard needs to sort this out

The problem that we saw in Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri just doesn't seem to go away under their new boss Frank Lampard. Again, at home, the Blues were passing the ball really well, there was movement all around the pitch, but for some reason, they didn't create many clear cut opportunities.

Sometimes, they were just overcomplicating stuff and passing the ball back and forth, without much intent. There weren't many crosses into the box, nor were there any delicate patterns of play, which, in the end, made life easy for Manchester United's defence.

Frank Lampard needs to go back to the drawing board and come up with a solution to their 'Stamford Bridge problems' as The Blues have now lost as many home games this season as they did between February 2004 and November 2010.

#1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outclassed Frank Lampard......again

Solskjaer has had the better of Lampard three times now

Here's a stat - for the first time since 1987/1988, Manchester United have done a league double over Chelsea and the credit for that has to go to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he seems to have found a way to beat Lampard's team. This was the third time these two met this season and every time, the Red Devils have come out on top, with two of those wins coming at Stamford Bridge.

United lined up in a 3-4-1-2 on the day and Solskjaer got his tactics spot on, with the Red Devils exploiting the fact that Chelsea have found it hard to break low blocks lately. The visitors hit the hosts on the counter at every opportunity and they looked dangerous doing that, with Anthony Martial's goal coming through one of those counter-attacks.

This was a huge win for Solskjaer as this keeps United in the hunt for Champions League next season as they are now just two points away from Chelsea on fourth.