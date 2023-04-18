Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Blues as Rodrygo double sends them packing | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League after losing 2-0 to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18) and 4-0 on aggregate. Rodrygo scored both goals for Los Blancos on the night as the Blues went out in the quarterfinals of the competition for the second year running.

Frank Lampard named a weakened lineup with many stars on the bench but began the game on the stronger foot. Chelsea pressed high and passed the ball around quickly to leave the holders on tenterhooks.

Marc Cucurella saw a shot saved from close range. Despite their best efforts, though, the hosts went into the break level with Madrid hoping to build on their momentum in the second half, but the tides turned soon.

Rodrygo broke the deadlock in the 58th minute to effectively put the tie to bed and doubled his tally in the closing stages to add gloss to the scoreline. For the fifth time in six games, Chelsea failed to score, and for the third time in four games under Lampard, as the former player's tenure continues to go through the mud.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

The Spaniard denied Luka Modric early on but was helpless for both Rodrygo goals, as his defence let him down.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

The youngster came in for Kalidou Koulibaly and defended with all his might but missed his attempt to clear an incoming cross. That allowed Rodrygo to swoop right in and fire home Real Madrid's first of the night.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Chelsea captain made five clearances on the night and kept Karim Benzema quiet but was beaten by Valverde in the build-up to Real Madrid's second goal.

Wesley Fofana - 7/10

He looked to push his side forward with long balls and completed 98% of his passes.

Reece James - 7.5/10

Arguably Chelsea's brightest spark in attack, James drove forward with poise and purpose, making four key passes and completing five dribbles.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

He wasted a free-kick early on with a poor delivery and saw a weak effort parried away by Thibaut Courtois.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

The Croatian was busy struggling for control with his former teammates in midfield. He set up one good chance towards the end of the opening half, which end with Marc Cucurella making a shot from close range, but Courtois smothered it.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

The Spaniard won't forget that save for a few days, while his crosses weren't accurate either.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

The Frenchman was an unstoppable force in midfield, threading passes for his team, but will be kicking himself for the missed chance, as his shot was blocked in front of goal by Militao.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

He operated from a more advanced position but failed to truly test Real Madrid.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

A thorn in Real Madrid's flesh, Havertz saw a cross acrobatically headed away by Rudiger. He called Courtois into action with a shot from the near post and was denied a penalty after going down in the box.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Real Madrid

Joao Felix (67' for Gallagher) - 6/10

He made three shots, but none of them were on target. The Portuguese has now not scored against Real Madrid in eight meetings.

Raheem Sterling (67' for Fernandez) - 5/10

The former Manchester City man completed only seven passes in 23 minutes. Tells you everything you need to know about his impact.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (68' for Cucurella) - 5/10

He went into the books in the dying embers of the game for a desperate lunge on Luka Modric.

Mason Mount (77' for Havertz) - 6/10

Mount supported Felix in attack but had minimal impact.

