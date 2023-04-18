Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Rodrygo double seals semifinal spot | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 18) to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Rodrygo scored both their goals on the night as Los Blancos won 4-0 on aggregate.

Coming off a 2-0 win at home in the first leg last week, the holders had one foot in the last four. However, they were pegged back by a spirited performance from the Blues in the first half.

Frank Lampard's troops moved the ball around quickly and pressed well as Thibaut Courtois was called in repeatedly, drawing a crucial save on Marc Cucurella from close range.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid have reached the Champions League semifinals 11 times in the last 13 seasons 🫡 Real Madrid have reached the Champions League semifinals 11 times in the last 13 seasons 🫡 https://t.co/LpjvYFbUUB

Although the first half ended goalless, Chelsea looked determined to get back into the tie. However, all such hopes were quickly squished when Rodrygo broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 58th minute.

The Brazilian started the move with a brilliant cut-back for Karim Benzema, but the striker failed to control the ball. However, Vinicius Junior was on hand to keep it alive and tee up his compatriot, who slammed home from six yards out.

Real Madrid were on the front foot thereafter, unleashing an avalanche of attacks at the Chelsea goal. Their persistence paid off in the 80th minute when Rodrygo scored again to put the tie to bed.

Vinicius was once again involved, latching onto a pass from Antonio Rudiger before cutting it back for Federico Valverde, who unselfishly squared it for Rodrygo to tap home.

For the second year running, Chelsea's Champions League run was ended in the quarterfinals by Real Madrid. The holders now face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals next month.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Rodrygo will grab all the headlines for his double, but Courtois was the real MVP with a series of crucial saves. He denied Marc Cucurella from close range in the opening half when the second leg was goalless.

Dani Carvajal - 7.5/10

He linked up well with Real Madrid's attackers and started a lovely counter-attacking move in the first half. Defensively, too, the Spaniard was solid.

Eder Militao - 8/10

The mortar to Real Madrid's brick with a stoic performance in defence. He crucially blocked Kante's shot in the second half and was lucky to have escaped a second booking late on for clipping Chalobah.

David Alaba - 7/10

He deflected a cross from James in the first half but was taken off at the break for Rudiger.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

The Frenchman fought hard in defence and joined the attack occasionally.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Sky's the limit for Valverde, who delivered another masterclass in midfield. His energy was infectious as he gave Chelsea a real run for their money. He also set up Rodrygo for Madrid's second of the night rather unselfishly.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

An uncharacteristically poor game for the German, who struggled to control proceedings and looked out of place whenever Real Madrid were on the backfoot.

Luka Modric - 7/10

The game started off on a torrid note for the Real Madrid maestro, who misplaced two passes early on. Soon enough, though, he got into his element and went about his business as usual.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Real Madrid's hero of the night with two goals, he commemorated the occasion with a familiar looking celebration.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

The Frenchman had a relatively quiet night and was upstaged by Rodrygo.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

No goals for the Brazilian, but he was heavily involved in both Rodrygo strikes, assisting the first and creating the second.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger (46' for Alaba) - 8/10

Acrobatically heading away Havertz's cross, clearing a set-piece from Felix and releasing Vinicius for their second goal, the former Chelsea star made a memorable return to Stamford Bridge.

Aurelien Tchouameni (71' for Benzema) - 6.5/10

He almost sent Vinicius on the break soon after coming, on but Chelsea recovered to clear the danger.

Dani Ceballos (76' for Kroos) - 6.5/10

He made a decent attempt to score in the final minute of stoppage time but fired right at Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Nacho Fernandez (81' for Carvajal) - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was brought on to shore up the defence in the dying embers.

Marco Asensio (81' for Rodrygo) - 6/10

He created a good chance for Vinicius late on, but the Brazilian was flagged offside.

