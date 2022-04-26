3 Chelsea players who could benefit from Antonio Rudiger & Andreas Christensen's imminent departures.

Chelsea FC currently have a lot of work on their hands in terms of defensive reinforcements ahead of next season.

Two of the Blues' primary defenders are set to quit the club come the end of the season, which will leave the London side with a huge gap to fill.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



End of an era for these two Chelsea centre-backs Chelsea are set to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger this summer.End of an era for these two Chelsea centre-backs Chelsea are set to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger this summer.End of an era for these two Chelsea centre-backs 💙 https://t.co/fxJfRvkD6O

Both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger couldn't reach an agreement with regard to extending their respective deals at Chelsea.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel recently confirmed that Rudiger will leave the club, with Real Madrid said to be his likely destination.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Full story: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Antonio Rudiger for the Chelsea defender to move to Spain on a free transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN ✍️Full story: es.pn/3OBDkDG Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Antonio Rudiger for the Chelsea defender to move to Spain on a free transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN ✍️Full story: es.pn/3OBDkDG https://t.co/qRxKUfcWjt

While the departure of the two defenders will no doubt be a great blow for the London side, it's their responsibility to find suitable replacements.

However, the impending departures of both Rudiger and Christensen could provide a huge advantage for some Chelsea players to cement first-team football.

This article will thus be taking a look at three players who could take advantage of Rudiger and Christensen's imminent exit from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea players Who Could Replace Rudiger And Christensen

#1 Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah is one of the Blues highest scoring defenders this season

The 22-year old has been Chelsea's breakout star of the current campaign after breaking his way into the Blues' first team.

Chalobah caught Tuchel's eye during the Blues' preseason preparations prior to the start of the current football campaign. The Cobham graduate has gone on to give a good account of himself.

The English defender has been very useful for Chelsea, playing a significant number of games in a variety of positions this season.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



“Chalobah has a huge opportunity right now [with Rudiger and Christensen leaving]. He has an opportunity to step up and cement his place for next year, and I hope he does.”



Full episode: @nickverlaney on Trevoh Chalobah:“Chalobah has a huge opportunity right now [with Rudiger and Christensen leaving]. He has an opportunity to step up and cement his place for next year, and I hope he does.”Full episode: pod.fo/e/11cdeb 🗣 @nickverlaney on Trevoh Chalobah:“Chalobah has a huge opportunity right now [with Rudiger and Christensen leaving]. He has an opportunity to step up and cement his place for next year, and I hope he does.”🔊 Full episode: pod.fo/e/11cdeb https://t.co/wuuEmv9ONE

Chalobah could possibly replace Christensen as Chelsea's right-center-back next season. It won't be untested waters for the young Englishman as he has shared the position with the Danish defender a couple of times.

So far this season, he has played 27 times and scored four goals, helping the Blues keep 12 cleansheets. Chelsea have conceded only 11 goals while Chalobah was in defense.

#2 Malang Sarr

Sarr is a promising young defender

Another player who could take advantage of the soon-to-be vacant position in defense at Stamford Bridge is French player Sarr.

The 23-year old defender is also another player who has been integrated into the Blues' first team by Tuchel this season.

Sarr has often been deployed to the left-centre-back position by Tuchel in Rudiger's absence this season, where he has been solid.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Antonio Rudiger back for the visit of West Ham United on Sunday. The defender, a key part of the first-team ever since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in early 2021, missed Wednesday’s game with Arsenal with Malang Sarr brought in. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to have Antonio Rudiger back for the visit of West Ham United on Sunday. The defender, a key part of the first-team ever since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in early 2021, missed Wednesday’s game with Arsenal with Malang Sarr brought in. https://t.co/nJO46FUIuk

His versatility has also seen him operate as a left-back for the Blues. Sarr has so far played 17 games in all competitions, helping his team keep nine cleensheets.

He could possibly replace Rudiger as he is best suited for the position, considering he is left-footed.

#3 Levi Colwill

Colwill is a left-footed defender

Although on loan at Huddersfield Town, Colwill is one player who could be very useful for the London side next season.

The 19-year old is highly rated as one of the best young defenders in England, and his exploits at Huddersfield Town have attracted a lot of attention.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Levi Colwill (19) at LCB is a gem… Levi Colwill (19) at LCB is a gem… 💎 https://t.co/k2YxDZDKBD

Colwill could save the Blues a lot of money in regards to looking for a replacement for Rudiger, as he could play at left-centre-back.

He has a good aerial presence, is quick, and has good passing ability. The young loanee is a ball-playing defender with good vision.

Colwill has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Huddersfield Town this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Terriers have kept 12 cleansheets with Colwill in the backline.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit