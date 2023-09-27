Chelsea 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Player ratings as Nicholas Jackson's goal seals Blues' spot in fourth round | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a hard-fought win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, September 27.

Both teams started the match on the front foot, leading to the first half being a tightly contested affair. Neither team allowed the other time or space on the ball, resulting in very few clearcut chances being created.

The Blues came out after the break energised and began attacking in numbers, and eventually made the breakthrough. A series of quick passes by Moises Caicedo and Ian Maatsen saw the ball fall to Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City man found Nickolas Jackson, who rolled his shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Two two teams scrapped it out for the rest of the match, but the home side managed to hold firm to seal their progress to the next round. On that note, here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Robert Sanchez - 4/10

On another night, Robert Sanchez would have been the reason for Chelsea's defeat. The Spaniard gifted his former team two great chances in the first half, which the visitors failed to make the most of. He did, however, make a good save against Solly March to prevent an equaliser.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Marc Cucurella was used in an unorthodox right-back position and he showed his fighting spirit, even though he looked rusty at times.

Axel Disasi - 6/10

Axel Disasi did well on the ball when in possession and worked hard when defending. He made a good block in the second half to stop a Brighton attack.

Levi Colwill - 6/10

Moved into a central role, LeviColwill showed good defensive awareness and decent distribution. He has slowly, but surely, sealed his spot in the starting XI.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

With Colwill moving to the middle, Ben Chilwell got the chance at left-back and he did not have a performance to give Mauricio Pochettino some food for thought. He wasn't at his best going forward and looked like he had a mistake or two in him defensively.

Lesley Ugochukwu - 5/10

Lesley Ugochukwu was lucky to finish the match as he'd have been given his marching orders had VAR been involved. He looked rusty and his passing left a lot to be desired.

Moises Caicedo - 5/10

Moises Caicedo almost gifted his former team a goal in the first half. He is yet to put in a performance that'd justify his enormous price tag.

Ian Maatsen - 7/10

Ian Maatsen worked hard all night, pressing well and looking to build attacks when in possession. He played a role in the game's only goal when he found Cole Palmer, who assisted Nicholas Jackson.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6/10

It was a mixed display from Mykhailo Mudryk, who showed some good touches and made efforts to link up with Jackson, while also not being at his best with his passing.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Cole Palmer played with a positive intent and was rewarded with an assist for Nicholas Jackson's goal.

Nicholas Jackson - 7/10

After being frustrated by Brighton defenders all night, Nicholas Jackson finally found the time and space to break the deadlock and register his second goal for the club. He had the ball in the net for a second time, though it was ruled out for offside.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes

Raheem Sterling - 5/10

Raheem Sterling replaced Mykhailo Mudryk and barely saw enough of the ball to make an impact.

Enzo Fernandez - 6/10

Enzo Fernandez replaced Cole Palmer and provided some solidity in the midfield.

Conor Gallagher - 6/10

Conor Gallagher replaced Ian Maatsen and provided some solidity in the midfield.

Armando Broja - 5/10

Armando Broja replaced Nicolas Jackson in the closing minutes and fought hard to ensure Chelsea kept the lead and progressed to the next round.