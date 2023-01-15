Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking Points as Kai Havertz's header settles a nervy London derby | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea secured a narrow but important 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15. Despite the win, the Blues remain in 10th place in the table.

Graham Potter's men shocked the football world once again leading up to this game as they hijacked Arsenal's deal and signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. He was unveiled to the fans in attendance for this game. Knowing a win would do wonders for his team's morale, Potter fielded a strong lineup.

The Eagles, on the other hand, were looking to bounce back after two successive defeats. Patrick Vieira and his men were eager to put points on the board as he fielded a competitive lineup.

Chelsea made a positive start to the game as they distributed the ball around with confidence and kept the ball for extended spells. They created a fair number of chances and attempted six shots but hit the target just once. They were met with a sturdy and rigid Crystal Palace side who were keen to take the physical approach to the contest.

The Eagles received two bookings in the first half as they tried to break Chelsea's passing momentum by causing stoppages in play. They also attempted four shots and hit the target thrice but failed to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal. The teams went into the interval deadlocked at 0-0.

Both Chelsea and Crystal Palace showed more intent in the second half as they committed more men forward and tried to create comprehensive passing moves. However, the Blues were the first team on the scoresheet. Hakim Ziyech did well to put the ball in a danger area with an inviting curve on it. Kai Havertz was the first to attack the ball and slotted it past Vicente Guaita.

A further five yellow cards were shown in the second period and Palace manager Vieira was also booked for arguing with the referee. Both managers made multiple changes but neither side was able to alter the scoreline further. Chelsea held on to secure a vital win as they look to climb up the table.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5. Lewis Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka are quality, but unpolished

Chelsea's two teenagers who have broken into the first team this season have shown great poise and maturity to play at the senior level. Both Hall and Chukwuemeka started the game today and were heavily involved in the Blues' build up play down the left flank.

However, like most youngsters, the pair showed signs of slow decision making and sometimes took a couple of seconds longer to pass the ball. While these little things are normal for youngsters, there is no doubt they have a bright future at the club.

#4. Chelsea are currently monotonous in the final third

With Kai Havertz starting as their center forward, the Blues used one of only two ways to try and score a goal. Either they tried to cross the ball in the box after quick passing, hoping Havertz would get up before Palace's defenders and can head the ball. They succeeded on one occasion and scored.

Their other way was to play the ball across the face of goal from wide areas, but Chelsea lacked bodies in the box. Due to limited attacking creativity, Palace were able to limit the Blues to just one goal.

#3. Crystal Palace desperately need a natural center forward

With both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard out-of-favor at the moment, Wilfred Zaha, who is a natural wide player, has been starting centrally. He does score a goal every now and then but is most effective when attacking from the flanks.

A lack of a focal point for their attack reduces the effectiveness and allows teams to get back into the game or entirely prevent Palace from scoring.

#2. Chelsea announce Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge

In an unusual move, the Blues unveiled new signing Mudryk to their fans on a matchday. The player, who signed from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, has signed a 8.5-year deal with the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Contract until June 2030 with option for further season.



@ChelseaFC Mykhaylo Mudryk, unveiled as Chelsea player @ Stamford Bridge.Contract until June 2030 with option for further season. Mykhaylo Mudryk, unveiled as Chelsea player @ Stamford Bridge. 🔵🇺🇦 #CFCContract until June 2030 with option for further season.🎥 @ChelseaFC https://t.co/GKPXOKrJ0L

#1. It is now or never for Graham Potter

With their spending quickly rising closer to half a billion, Graham Potter and his Blues will now be in the spotlight as everyone awaits the results of their relentless activity in the transfer market. Owner Todd Boehly has backed his manager and provided all the funds required to sign players. Now that he has them, Potter will be under pressure to deliver results.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes