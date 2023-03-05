Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United: 5 talking points as Wesley Fofana hands Blues first win in seven games | Premier League 2022-23 

Chelsea overcame Leeds United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4) for their first league win in six games. Wesley Fofana scored the only goal of the game with a header off a corner in the 53rd minute.

The Blues struggled to get their act together in the opening half and went into the break goalless despite having their chances. Joao Felix hit the underside of the bar. However, the hosts returned from the break stronger and took only nine minutes to find the breakthrough when Fofana rose highest to meet Ben Chilwell's corner.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea win their first Premier League game since January 15 🍾 Chelsea win their first Premier League game since January 15 🍾 https://t.co/JWhpGTixdU

Leeds, who've won just once on the road in the league this season, offered no great shakes.

Among all their players, it was their goalkeeper Illan Meslier who drew their only real effort on target by poking a header at goal in stoppage time. However, it was saved by his Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With 34 points from 25 games, the London side remain in tenth place, while Leeds are down in 17th, hovering just one point above the relegation zone. On that note, here're the five main talking points from the game:

#5 Chelsea eventually return to winning ways

The Blues had their first win in seven games across competitions.

After going six games across competitions without a win, Chelsea finally managed to pick up a win and that too in the Premier League.

Since beating Crystal Palace in the league on January 15, the Blues drew thrice in a row followed by as many defeats on the bounce. The pressure was building on beleaguered manager Graham Potter, whose job was under threat, and he was edging close to a sack.

However, his team handed him a lifeline with a crucial win, only their ninth of the top-flight campaign in 25 games, which is still a poor record.

#4 More misery on the road for Leeds

The Peacocks have won just once away from home.

Leeds's travails away from home just don;t seem to end. Coming into the game, the Peacocks had won just once on the road in the league this season from 12 games - a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in October. That's perhaps the biggest factor behind them languishing near the bottom of the table right now.

Much like how they have been this season, Leeds struggled to offer any meaningful attacking threat and failed to test Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Their only real moment of danger at the opposite end was when their own custodian Illan Meslier looked to head in a corner in stoppage time, which prompted Kepa to make a strong save.

#3 Fofana scores his first Premier League goal

First league goal for the Frenchman

Wesley Fofana scored the first Premier League goal of his career. It couldn't have come at a better time, as it lifted Chelsea out of the turgid swamp of mediocrity. The defender showed great anticipation to make his run and connect well with the ball in the air before placing it perfectly into the back of the net.

Pys @CFCPys



- 97% pass accuracy

- 1 interception

- 1 clearance

- 1 goal

LaWesst Wesley Fofana vs Leeds:



LaWesst Wesley Fofana vs Leeds:- 97% pass accuracy- 1 interception- 1 clearance- 1 goal- 5/5 ground duels wonLaWesst Wesley Fofana vs Leeds: - 97% pass accuracy - 1 interception - 1 clearance - 1 goal - 5/5 ground duels won LaWesst 💫 🔵 https://t.co/X8B65yFGWF

Having struggled to break down the relegation-battling Leeds side, Chelsea found themselves in front barely nine minutes into the restart. That was also enough to hand them all three points on the night for the first time in nearly two months as Fofana opened his account in the English top flight after 41 appearances.

#2 Leeds hovering dangerously close to relegation zone

The Peacocks are just above the drop zone.

Following their 13th loss of the Premier League season, Leeds remain just one point above the relegation zone, as their top-flight status has come under threat.

Having gained promotion in 2020 following a 16-year absence, the Peacocks have remained in the division since then, but a decline in form this season portends a bleak future ahead.

The West Yorkshire outfit have won only five times from 25 games and conceded 40 goals - only four teams in the league have shipped in more at this stage.

With only 13 more games left, Leeds are running out of time to rescue themselve. They need to show serious improvement to remain in the Premier League for the fourth year running.

#1 Chelsea still have room for improvement

Chelsea still not up to scratch

Chelsea could heave a sigh of relief for having eked out a much-needed win, but it wasn't really a convincing victory. They must do more to beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (March 7).

The Blues lacked attacking effervescence once again, with one moment of real quality eventually separating the two struggling teams.

B/R Football @brfootball Since November 6, Chelsea had only scored six goals in their last 16 games in all comps and they hadn't scored since February 11.



𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 they score another goal 🥲 Since November 6, Chelsea had only scored six goals in their last 16 games in all comps and they hadn't scored since February 11.𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 they score another goal 🥲 https://t.co/jbjs9XmkZ8

Chelsea's defence looked solid, but they were hardly up against a formidable opposition, as Leeds have been atrocious on the road this season. The theme continued with another poor display from the visitors.

Graham Potter's side might have restored some confidence ahead of their big European game but haven't fully hit their strides yet.

