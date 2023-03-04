Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United: Player ratings for the Blues as Wesley Fofana scores first league goal to bag all three points | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, courtesy of a goal from Wesley Fofana in the 53rd minute.

The defender rose highest to meet Ben Chilwell's inch-perfect corner as the Blues won for the first time in seven games in all competitions.

Graham Potter's side struggled to produce anything meaningful in attack in the opening half as Chelsea's woes in front of goal continued.

There were promising moments, though, with Kai Havertz testing Illan Meslier and Joao Felix rattling the bar, but the scores remained 0-0 at the break.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea win their first Premier League game since January 15 🍾 Chelsea win their first Premier League game since January 15 🍾 https://t.co/JWhpGTixdU

The hosts came back stronger after the break and needed only eight minutes to find the breakthrough, with Fofana heading home a wonderful goal from Chilwell's corner.

The Blues thereafter looked to find a second goal but their attacking quartet fizzled out once more while Leeds didn't cover themselves in glory either.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

The Chelsea shotstopper was rarely tested but made two vital saves, including a comfortable stop to keep out Illan Meslier's last-ditch header in stoppage-time.

Wesley Fofana - 8/10

His passing was top-notch as he completed 96% of his attempted passes. But more importantly, Fofana scored the only goal of the match to help Chelsea secure all three points.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Wesley Fofana scores his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.☄️ Wesley Fofana scores his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.☄️ https://t.co/XdMFx4SfDW

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7.5/10

The Senegalese centre-back has struggled all season but produced his defensive best tonight, completing three tackles, blocking three shots and making three clearances.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Kalidou Koulibaly’s game by numbers vs. Leeds:



97% pass accuracy

86 touches

3 clearances

3 blocks

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

1/1 aerial duel won



Solid. 🪨 Kalidou Koulibaly’s game by numbers vs. Leeds:97% pass accuracy86 touches3 clearances3 blocks3 tackles won2 interceptions1/1 aerial duel wonSolid. 🪨 https://t.co/lVvSc09o3g

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

A figure of calm and composure in defense but eclipsed by his counterparts on the night.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

He helped out defensively with crucial interceptions and clearances but looked sloppy in possession.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

A bright spark in Chelsea's otherwise laborious display. He was central to creating chances, getting the side forward on the break and winning back possession.

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

The Croatian made crunch tackles to impede Leeds time and again, completing six in the match, while competing in nine ground duels. A real force of nature in midfield.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

A big threat for Chelsea throughout the game. He bagged the assist for Fofana's winner with a sumptuous delivery from the corner.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Another insipid display from the former Manchester City star, whose Premier League drought now extends to five games.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

He forced Meslier into a smart save in the first-half and linked well with Chilwell on occasions.

Joao Felix - 6.5/10

Provided a big attacking threat in the opening half. He even hit the underside of the bar with a ferocious effort.

Substitutes

Denis Zakaria (68' for Sterling) - 7/10

His off-the-ball play was fantastic, jumping into tackles and winning ground duels.

Conor Gallagher (68' for Felix) - 7/10

He did some great work towards the end to keep the ball in play as Chelsea tried to double their advantage late on and took a yellow card for the team.

Carney Chukwuemeka (75' for Kovacic) - 6.5/10

The youngster replaced Kovacic in midfield and held the fort superbly.

Trevoh Chalobah (84' for Loftus-Cheek) - 4/10

Chalobah attempted just one pass in the final 10 minutes of play and that wasn't completed either.

Noni Madueke (84' for Fernandez) - 4/10

Not much impact in the final stages.

