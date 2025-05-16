Chelsea 1- 0 Manchester United: Blues Player Ratings as Marc Cucurella gives hosts advantage in race for UCL qualification

Chelsea secured a narrow win over Manchester United thanks to a Marc Cucurella header to keep up their race for qualification to the UEFA Champions League next season. The Blues secured all three points after club captain Reece James found Cucurella with a beautifully weighted cross in the 71st minute to sentence the Red Devils to their 18th EPL loss of the campaign.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez- 8/10

The Spanish keeper had a good game for the Blues at Stamford Bridge and left with a clean sheet for his efforts. He made one save when called upon.

Marc Cucurellla- 8.5/10

The Euro 2024 winner had a fine game for Chelsea and scored what proved to be the winner in the match against Manchester United. He won the three tackles he made and seven of 12 duels in the game.

Tosin Adarabioyo- 7.5/10

The defender had a fine performance against Manchester United and helped Chelsea secure a clean sheet. He completed 43 of 47 passes, won the three tackles he made, and seven of eight duels.

Levi Colwill- 7.5/10

The Chelsea academy graduate had a fine game against the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge. He won the two tackles he made and five of six duels he entered in a solid performance alongside Tosin Adarabioyo.

Reece James- 8/10

The Englishman was fabulous against Manchester United. He assisted Marc Cucurella's game-winning header, struck the woodwork once, and made four recoveries.

Moises Caicedo- 8/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder was solid in the heart of the Blues' midfield against the Red Devils. He completed 50 of 58 passes, won four of the tackles he made, and eight of 15 duels.

Enzo Fernandez- 7/10

The World Cup winner had an impressive performance in midfield for the hosts in their win over the Red Devils. He won the sole tackle he made, but lost six of eight duels.

Pedro Neto- 6.5/10

The Portuguese star did not have his best game for the hosts in their narrow win over the Europa League finalists. He lost nine of 12 duels, committed two fouls, and was dispossessed thrice.

Cole Palmer- 7.5/10

The English forward played well at Stamford Bridge against Manchester United. He created two chances, tested Andre Onana once, and won five of eight duels.

Noni Madueke- 7/10

That English forward gave the hosts a respectable performance in their victory over their struggling visitors. He completed two of five dribbles, made four recoveries, and won four of 11 duels.

Tyrique George- 6.5/10

The English teenager did not have his best game for the hosts. He managed just 14 touches in 81 minutes on the pitch. He lost all three duels he entered but managed one recovery.

Chelsea substitutions

Romeo Lavia-NA

The Belgian midfielder came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game significantly.

Malo Gusto - NA

The French defender came late in the game and did not have enough time t affect the game following his introduction.

