Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils Player Ratings as Marc Cucurella sentences Ruben Amorim's men to 18th EPL defeat

Marc Cucurella's 71st-minute header for Chelsea ensured that Manchester United will head into the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on May 21 with 18 Premier League defeats so far this season. United lost the league game 1-0 to the Blues on Friday (May 16) at Stamford Bridge.
Despite the game being a close encounter, the Europa League finalists could not find the back of the net and lacked the fortitude needed to even force a draw.
Manchester United player ratings
Andre Onana - 7/10
The Manchester United keeper had a good game between the posts and will be disappointed to be on the losing team at the final whistle. He made two fine saves and made 12 recoveries.
Luke Shaw- 6/10
Luke Shaw did not impress against Chelsea before he came off in the 81st minute of the game. He won the sole duel he entered, but made no defensive actions before coming off.
Harry Maguire - 7/10
The English defender gave a solid performance in the heart of the Manchester United Back three. He had a first-half goal chalked off for a narrow offside, made eight recoveries, and won three of four duels.
Victor Lindelof- 6.5/10
Despite the defeat, the Swedish defender gave a solid account of himself against Chelsea. He completed the most passes (71), made seven recoveries, and won three of five duels.
Patrick Dorgu- 7/10
The Danish defender played a decent game for the Red Devils in their away defeat at Stamford Bridge. He won the most duels in the game (11), won four tackles, and made seven recoveries.
Noussair Mazraoui- 6.5/10
The Moroccan defender did not have his best game for Manchester United at right wing-back against Chelsea. He won two tackles, made four recoveries, and won seven of 13 duels.
Casemiro- 7/10
The veteran midfielder had a solid game for Manchester United against Chelsea, but his side conceded immediately after he came off. He won two tackles, made three recoveries, and won six duels.
Bruno Fernandes- 6/10
The Manchester United Captain had a rare poor showing for the club in the loss away at Stamford Bridge. He failed to create a single chance and won four of 11 duels.
Amad Diallo- 6.5/10
The Ivorian star had a decent game for the Red Devils against Chelsea but struggled to impose himself. He created two chances, but lost six of nine duels.
Mason Mount- 6.5/10
The former Chelsea star lost against his former side. He completed 11 of 15 passes and won four of five duels.
Rasmus Hojlund- 5/10
The Danish striker was appalling for the Red Devils against Chelsea in what seems to be a running theme for him this season. He managed 26 touches, the fewest of any player to play 90 minutes, and lost nine of 10 duels.
Manchester United substitutions
Alejandro Garnacho- 6/10
The Argentine forward came on a minute before his side went behind. He won two of three duels but was dribbled past for the sole goal.
Manuel Ugarte- 6.5/10
The Uruguayan came on a minute before Marc Cucurella scored the Blues' winning goal against his side. He completed all 10 passes he attempted, won two tackles, and won two of three duels from 15 touches.
Kobbie Mainoo-NA
The Carrington Academy graduate came on late in the game, but lacked the time to affect the result.
Ayden Heaven- NA
The young defender came on late in the game, but did not have enough time to help prevent the loss on the road.