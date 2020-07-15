Chelsea beat the already relegated Norwich City at Stamford Bridge to increase their chances of booking a spot in the Champions League. A timely header at the brink of half-time from Olivier Giroud was enough for the Blues, as they strengthened their grip on third place.

The Blues moved four points clear of Leicester City and Manchester United, kick-starting the gameweek with a win and piling pressure on the chasing pack.

Chelsea pick up three crucial points against Norwich City

It was far from an extravagant performance, but Chelsea got the job done at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Giroud's goal and some improved defending.

There was hardly anything close to the response fans predicted following the 3-0 drubbing at Sheffield United. However, the Blues held their nerve, launched attacks, and had control of the game throughout.

While they take on champions Liverpool at Anfield next, the Canaries' time in the EPL winds down with fixtures against Burnley and former champions Manchester City.

On that note, we rate the Chelsea players from their narrow win over Norwich City.

Chelsea stay in control of third place in the Premier League 🔒 pic.twitter.com/eaVDN0HTO1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was relatively untroubled through the course of the game, as Norwich failed to shoot anything at his goal. Daniel Farke's men managed two efforts, both of which were off target.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 8/10

Cesar Azpilicueta switched to his favoured right side and infused a real threat with his crosses into the box. Azpilicueta was always a willing runner beyond Willian, with the two working well at times to overload the right. He was also defensively sound.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Antonio Rudiger put in an improved performance for Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger made a crunch, perfectly-timed tackle on Onel Hernandez in the 54th minute and looked far more comfortable and tidy at the back. He used his pace to good effect and played a few good switches and diagonals as well.

Kurt Zouma - 6.5/10

Zouma was not as inventive with his passing and a reckless challenge on Max Aarons left the referee with no choice but to put his name in the book. Otherwise, the Frenchman was robust and neat with his defending.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Alonso got into some great positions down the left, created space for himself with late, well-timed runs, and whipped in a few stunning deliveries. He was always a threat down that left-hand side. The Spaniard almost found the back of the net for Chelsea from an Azpilicueta cross but was denied by an in-form Tim Krul.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek had a bunch of positives and negatives on the day. He showed immaculate hold-up play and technique to drift away from players and beat them with fine touches. However, that bit of vertical drive up the pitch and incision were clearly lacking. Not to mention, he was a little too safe in possession as well. Nevertheless, he got 65 odd minutes in the tank and is slowly building back his fitness.

Jorginho - 6/10

Jorginho's spatial intelligence, awareness to know what's happening around him, and leadership skills helped Chelsea gain a foothold on proceedings. However, he could have reacted quicker to Norwich's press, as seen on the couple of occasions where he got dispossessed in dangerous areas.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Mateo Kovacic brought about a cutting edge in midfield

Kovacic's role in this Chelsea side is just so important. Not only does he win the ball back and put in a tireless shift, but he also weaves past the opposition's midfield. Still, there's quite some work left to be done in terms of his decision-making and creativity in the advanced areas of the pitch.

Willian - 6/10

Willian started the game poorly, frustrating the Chelsea faithful with his substandard deliveries and a general lack of assertiveness. The Brazilian did grow into the game as the minutes wore on, but one would expect more from a man who has been in scintillating form of late.

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

Scuffed and skewed as many as three chances before getting his goal, but that was all that mattered for Chelsea. Giroud proved that if he's given the right service, he will bag a goal for his team. The striker's menacing presence in the air troubled Norwich's centre-backs from the get-go.

31 - Since his Premier League debut in August 2012, Olivier Giroud has scored 31 headed goals, five more than any other player in that time. Bonce. pic.twitter.com/UvZ4SVn0jw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 14, 2020

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

Pulisic overran the ball a few times and got into a block of yellow shirts in situations where there was no way out. He didn't look quite as sharp until he produced a peach of a cross for Giroud to get the opener. The measure and swirl on the ball was simply perfect and was executed brilliantly. He is slowly becoming Chelsea's poster boy.

Substitutes

Ross Barkley - 6.5/10

Some great touches, half-turns and passes upfront. Barkley's fresh legs aided the possession game Chelsea were playing.

Reece James - 6.5/10

James looked solid down the right once he came on. The highlight of his game were the two teasing crosses that he played in between the Canaries' keeper and their backline. This kid can definitely whip in a mean ball.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Looked lively when he came on, injected pace into the game, and created space for other players. The only thing left for Hudson-Odoi is to get a bit of his confidence back by finding the back of the net.

Tammy Abraham - N/A

Abraham came on in the 86th minute and replaced goalscorer Olivier Giroud. Chelsea were trying to hold on to what they had when Abraham was introduced. Unsurprisingly then, he didn't do anything of note in the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Also read: Lampard wants Chelsea stars to make some noise to stop season ending on sour note