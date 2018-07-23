Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea 1-0 Perth Glory: 5 Talking Points

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.11K   //    23 Jul 2018, 21:14 IST

Chelsea's pre-season campaign got off to a winning start in Australia
Chelsea's pre-season campaign got off to a winning start in Australia

Maurizio Sarri's first game in charge as Chelsea manager ended in a 1-0 win to the Blues after they edged past A-League outfit Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Western Australia earlier today. Chelsea enjoyed the lion's share of possession during the encounter and scored the only goal of the game as early as in the 5th minute to kick-start their pre-season campaign in the best way possible.

Callum Hudson-Odoi followed up a bit of trickery with a well-weighted pass from the left flank to find Pedro inside the penalty area, who made no mistake from close range and guided the ball into the far corner leaving Liam Reddy with no chance of keeping it out. Chelsea looked comfortable in possession throughout the game and could have extended their lead if they had been more clinical in front of goal, ending the first forty-five as the superior side.

The hosts produced a much better performance in the second half owing to some inspiring changes by manager Tony Popovic but the gulf in class remained evident and Chelsea prevailed comfortably in the end, despite almost fielding a second string side in the absence of their World Cup stars.

Chelsea will now fly to France to take part in the International Champions Cup where they face Inter Milan next as they prepare towards the upcoming season under Sarri. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 Chelsea lack a natural goal-scorer

Morata struggled to make an impact
Morata struggled to make an impact

Chelsea dominated proceedings from the word go but they did not have a lot to show for it in terms of goals, mainly due to their inability to find the back of the net. The swift start was not backed up with enough quality inside the final third as the attackers failed to provide the finishing touch on a number of instances in the first half.

Alvaro Morata, who started the game ahead of Tammy Abraham, failed to make any lasting impact on the game and proved why Chelsea are currently in the running to try and land a quality goal-scorer to boost their credentials for the upcoming season. The Spaniard struggled to time his runs to perfection and simply wasn't strong enough to hold the ball up for his fellow teammates.

Abraham came on in the second half and mustered a shot on goal but he is far from fully developed and Chelsea will have to actively engage themselves in the transfer market to try and seek reinforcements in the department.

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
An aspiring sports journalist who likes to live life on the edge. Avid reader and a life-long Chelsea fan :)
