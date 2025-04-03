Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Five talking points as the Blues beat Spurs in London derby to strengthen bid for top four finish

Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 3, to boost their bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Blues are now fourth in the Premier League table with 52 points from 30 matches, a point above Manchester City and two points above Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

The hosts grabbed the only goal in a closely contested game when Cole Palmer set up Enzo Fernandez in the 50th minute. VAR intervened twice to rule out a second goal for the hosts for offside in the 60th minute before canceling Pape Matar Sarr’s 71st minute strike for a foul in the build-up.

Here are five talking points from the clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur:

5. A brilliant performance from the keepers

Both Robert Sanchez and Guglielmo Vicario had formidable games for their respective sides in the London derby. The Chelsea shot-stopper made two fine saves while his opposite number made four saves.

Vicario will likely take the defeat hardest among the two keepers, with the Italian preventing 0.8 of 1.8 xGOT, faced compared to the 0.74 xGOT that Sanchez faced and denied.

4. Jadon Sancho and Nicolas Jackson fail to impress

Two of the most disappointing performances in the London derby came from Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho and Chelsea’s Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

Although Sancho produced a fine strike at goal, which Vicario did well to deny, the Englishman was timid in attack and lost six of seven duels. Jackson lost six of eight duels in a game that cried out for attacking quality at times.

3. James Maddison underwhelms for Tottenham Hotspur

The former Leicester City midfielder did not have a good game for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Often the beating heart of the north London side's attacking intents, he simply failed to raise any alarms during his time on the pitch.

Maddison lost all five duels he entered, committed four fouls, and managed a combined xG + xA of 0.11.

2. Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez shine for Chelsea

Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez combined for the game's only goal, underlining the duo's exceptional qualities. They were the two best players on the pitch by some distance before being subbed off for defensive reinforcements.

Palmer created two chances, won three tackles, and won five of nine duels. Fernandez had a similarly impressive showing, completing 41 of 45 passes, making four recoveries, and making one tackle in the match.

1. Tottenham Hotspur are in big trouble

Ange Postecoglu’s side have been shocking this season and are below a shambolic Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Following their loss to Chelsea, Spurs are 14th with 16 losses after 30 games. Another big summer appears to be on the horizon for Tottenham Hotspur as the Australian tactician's job is now under intense scrutiny.

