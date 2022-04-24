Chelsea 1-0 West Ham United: Blues Player Ratings as Christian Pulisic scores stoppage-time winner | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea secured a dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. The result ended their three-game losing run at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

The hosts came into this game eager to spark a change in their abysmal home form. The Blues lost 4-2 to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in their last game in the league.

The Hammers, meanwhile, entered this contest on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Burnley. Their focus will undoubtedly be on their UEFA Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt in the upcoming week.

Chelsea looked cautious from the start and tried to gradually work their way into the game. They found it easier to retain the ball and occupy larger territories than their depleted opponents. West Ham rested key players Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, among others, with one eye on their blockbuster midweek clash.

David Moyes' side had a few spells of dominance of their own. Andriy Yarmolenko attempted a few runs in behind Chelsea's defense but was caught offside on multiple occasions.

For the hosts, Mason Mount did well to take a few shots but none of them were on target. Neither side registered a shot on target in the first half as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half began in a much livelier fashion. Both teams saw their attackers make several attempts from good areas, but fail to hit the target.

The game's first shot on target came in the 57th minute as Trevoh Chalobah forced a save from Lukasz Fabianski. He tested the Pole again a couple of minutes later with another long-range attempt, but saw his shot parried away. This phase of play seemed to ignite the teams as a long phase of end-to-end football began in the immediate aftermath.

Rice and Bowen were introduced to the proceedings shortly after the restart by Moyes. Their tendency to attack and carry the ball forward sparked a switch in West Ham's style to a more expansive approach. Tuchel then made a triple substitution midway through the second period, bringing on Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic.

The contest soon picked up pace and morphed into the high-intensity affair we have known it to be in the past. Multiple bad challenges were made by either side, with players lucky to escape bookings. Alonso was the first to go into the book as he was penalized for an ill-timed challenge.

Craig Dawson was booked soon after, having fouled Lukaku in the penalty area. However, upon review, his card was changed to red.

Jorginho stepped up to take the spot-kick but could only muster a tame effort at goal which was saved with ease by Fabianksi. Luckily for Chelsea, their substitute appeared in the right place at the right time to score the winner. Pulisic latched onto the end of Alonso's cross to secure all three points for the Blues late in the game.

Chelsea held on in stoppage time and secured a 1-0 win over West Ham United, ending their three-game losing run at home. That said, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea players celebrate their goal against West Ham United.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

He did not have much work to do in a quiet first half. However, Mendy did well in the second half in key moments and made two saves in the game to take home a deserved clean sheet.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Chalobah had a good game overall. He attempted the game's first shot on target, which came only after 57 minutes.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The veteran Brazilian was a rock in defense and was as vocal and aggressive as ever. Silva did well to organize his backline and was spotted talking to Chalobah to take him through some tense moments. He made two clearances, two interceptions and blocked one shot.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Azpilicueta put in a mixed performance in this London derby. He won four of six duels and made one clearance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7.5/10

Loftus-Cheek was deployed in an unnatural right wing-back position but barely put a foot wrong during his time on the pitch. He won six out of nine of his ground duels.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante put in a composed performance at the heart of Chelsea's midfield. He drove the ball forward well and also kept the Hammers' attackers in check.

Jorginho - 5.5/10

Jorginho pulled the strings for Chelsea from midfield with his sublime passing and movement. However, he took a terrible penalty late in the game which rolled straight into Fabianski's arms.

Squawka @Squawka







Hop skip and a miss today. Jorginho's penalty record for Chelsea this season:Hop skip and a miss today. Jorginho's penalty record for Chelsea this season:⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽❌Hop skip and a miss today. 😬 https://t.co/05w3Z7CLBI

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was lively on the left flank and his influence in proceedings increased with time. He made a lovely run down the wing to provide the assist for Pulisic's late winner.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount had one of those phases in the first half where nothing he tried seemed to pay off and he skied a few shots from unusual areas. However, his influence on the game increased multifold in the second half. The Englishman attempted three shots that were off target.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz had a quiet afternoon overall and was subbed off midway through the second half.

Timo Werner - 6/10

The German striker was not involved in proceedings much in the first half as neither side seemed to have their scoring boots on. Werner grew into the game as it progressed but could not impact the scoreboard for Chelsea.

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

Ziyech came on as a late substitute and put in a decent shift to help his side earn a late win.

Romelu Lukaku - 6.5/10

Lukaku looked lively in the box after coming on and was a thorn in Dawson's side. He earned a penalty for Chelsea after the defender fouled him but they failed to convert from the spot.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Pulisic came on late in the game and made a brilliantly-timed run into the box before applying the finishing touches to secure the win in stoppage time.

