Chelsea 1-1 Villarreal (6-5 on penalties): 5 hits and flops as Blues pick up their second European title of the year | UEFA Super Cup 2021

Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup 2021 after seeing off Villarreal 6-5 on penalties at Windsor Park in Belfast. Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as the estranged Blues custodian saved the decisive spot-kick from Raul Albiol to clinch their second trophy of the year.

The match had ended 1-1 in normal time, with Hakim Ziyech's first-half opener canceled out by Gerard Moreno in the 73rd minute. The Champions League winners, as you'd expect, had more of the ball, although the Yellow Submarine prevented them from creating many chances.

It continued even in extra-time as there was nothing to separate the two sides. Chelsea eventually prevailed in a thrilling shoot-out thanks to Kepa's heroics as he made two saves.

Chelsea now turn their attention towards Saturday's (August 14) opening league fixture against Crystal Palace. Villarreal, on the other hand, host Granada late on Sunday (August 15) to kick-off their new La Liga season.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

#5 Hit: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

Let's start with Chelsea's hero of the night. Kepa Arrizabalaga made two saves in the shootout, denying Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol, to win the match for his side.

Kepa is now an estranged figure at the club, given his erroneous displays and subsequent demotion following Edouard Mendy's arrival. Yet the Spaniard has refused to give up on his time. Against Villarreal, head coach Tuchel gave him another big opportunity to prove his mettle by subbing him on for Mendy in the 119th minute, and he didn't disappoint.

Kepa guessed the right way for Mandi at Villarreal's second attempt and drew Chelsea level. He then won them the contest in sudden death by keeping out Albiol.

Of course, this wouldn't immediately guarantee him a spot in Chelsea's XI again, but Kepa showed he's willing to fight for it.

#4 Flop: Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Kurt Zouma

Clouds of uncertainty continue to hang over Kurt Zouma's time at Chelsea and he didn't help himself with a bland performance tonight.

With reports of a Chelsea exit doing the rounds, this was an opportunity for the Frenchman to make a last-ditch effort and rescue his career with the London outfit. However, Zouma was far from his usual best, looking wistful and lethargic at times, and was also suspect in positioning and lacking in awareness.

His passing accuracy was brilliant, completing 100% of his passes, but Zouma's defensive game was not up to scratch tonight. The centre-back was subbed off after 65 minutes.

