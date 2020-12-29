Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: 5 talking points as the Blues drop points again | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea hosted Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League fixture on Monday. Both sides were level on points in the standings heading into the fixture, despite the visitors playing two fewer games.

Frank Lampard made six changes to his side as the likes of Timo Werner and Thiago Silva dropped to the bench. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho made their first start in the Premier League in months.

Meanwhile, the Villans were without Tyrone Mings who missed out after receiving a red card in their last game.

Chelsea looked set to bounce back from a disappointing result against Arsenal last weekend while Aston Villa were on a four-game unbeaten run.

Both sides started brightly but the visitors looked more threatening in the early parts of the game.

However, it was Chelsea who took the lead when Olivier Giroud scored after meeting Ben Chilwell's cross in the 34th minute. The hosts continued to push for a second goal but went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

The Villans started the second half as the better side. They were rewarded for their dominance when Anwar El Ghazi scored the equaliser in the 50th minute.

Both sides came close to scoring the winning goal during the remaining minutes of the game. César Azpilicueta scored a goal which was ruled offside for Chelsea and John McGinn rattled the cross-bar for Aston Villa.

However, the game ended with the scores level. Both sides remain level on points in the Premier League table, but Frank Lampard will come under even more pressure after seeing his side drop more points.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game at Stamford Bridge.

#5 Frank Lampard wields the axe after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made six changes to the squad that faced Arsenal

Frank Lampard promised that changes would be made after Chelsea's disappointing loss to Arsenal, and he kept true to his promise.

The Blues legend made six changes to his side. Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Mateo Kovačić, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham were all dropped. Meanwhile, players like Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rüdiger were brought back into the side.

These changes seemed to work as Chelsea looked the better side in the first half. However, they allowed the visitors back into the game in the second half.

This was another disappointing performance from the Blues, even though they were up against an impressive Aston Villa side.

Frank Lampard must have hoped to see a response from his side after making multiple changes but some of the players who were brought into the side were largely disappointing.

The Blues manager will have to go back to the drawing board and figure out his best eleven quickly as they host Manchester City four days from now.

#4 John McGinn impresses for Aston Villa again

John McGinn has been in impressive form for Aston Villa

Aston Villa has been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League this season. Players like Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins have been highly praised for their performances. However, it may be argued that John McGinn has been just as important to Aston Villa's fortunes.

The midfielder struggled in the first half but grew into the game and did not let Chelsea's midfield settle, especially in the second half. He also came close to scoring the second goal for his side when he rattled the crossbar from 25 yards out.

The Scotland international might not earn the plaudits that some of his teammates receive, but he has become ever-present in this impressive Aston Villa side.

The midfielder has not missed a single minute of action in the Premier League this season. Dean Smith will hope that he stays fit and continues to perform at a high standard for the rest of the year.