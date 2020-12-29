Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: Chelsea Player ratings as Blues drop points yet again | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea dropped more points in the 2020-21 Premier League after Aston Villa held the Blues to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud's first-half opener was cancelled out by Anwar El Ghazi just five minutes after the break. With the Blues failing to conjure a winner, they have now won only once in their last five top-flight games.

Frank Lampard threw on new recruits Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in search of a late winner but to no avail. Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta had a goal disallowed midway through the second half though.

The draw leaves Chelsea six points adrift from the top, having played a game more, while Aston Villa remain right above the Blues in fifth place with two games in hand.

On that note, let us have a look at the Chelsea player ratings in the game.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Eduard Mendy did not have much to do but got beaten by El Ghazi early on in the second half and saw McGinn rattle the crossbar with a rasping shot.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

The Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta laid some good crosses but was unfortunate to have had a goal chalked off, as Pulisic was offside in the build-up.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

Andreas Christensen stayed on the ground after a soft challenge inside the area, which allowed El Ghazi to steal an equaliser for Aston Villa. The Dane didn't make a single tackle in the match either.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Antonio Rudiger held his ground well and kept the likes of Watkins and Grealish in check. The German made the joint-most clearances (6) in the match and won three offensive aerial duels. However, Rudiger headed one of them just wide off the post, missing an opportunity to put Chelsea back in the lead.

Ben Chilwell - 8/10

One of the best players going forward on the night, Ben Chilwell assisted Olivier Giroud's opener for Chelsea and continued to find openings in Villa's half with some wonderful crosses.

4 - Ben Chilwell has equalled his Premier League season-best tally of four assists, with the Chelsea defender having as many goal involvements in this campaign as 2019/20 (6 - 2 goals, 4 assists). Marauding. pic.twitter.com/6BV2GeF7cm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

N'Golo Kante was the workhorse again, covering every blade of grass. He tried to win back possession and drove the ball forward. Kante made five tackles, three interceptions and also laid three key passes against Aston Villa.

🇫🇷 N'Golo Kante vs Aston Villa:



90 minutes played

76 touches

81.5% pass accuracy

3 key passes

3/5 long balls completed

1 shot on target

100% dribble completion [2/2]

7/12 ground duels won

1 clearance

3 interceptions

5 tackles#CHEAVL | #CFC | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/l0dOlcQpnO — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 28, 2020

Jorginho - 7.5/10

A solid presence at the base of the midfield for the Blues, Jorginho also made the most tackles (5) and interceptions (4) in the match.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mason Mount was the key to Chelsea's ball progression in the attacking half, completing 89% of his passes and also laying three key passes, the joint-most in the match.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi wasted a glorious opportunity to make an impression by turning in a below-par performance.

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

Olivier Giroud's love affair with Aston Villa continued after the Frenchman scored for the ninth consecutive time against them in the league to put Chelsea ahead with a sharp header.

▪️ Averaging a goal every 63 minutes this season

▪️ 7 goals in his last 5 starts for Chelsea

▪️ 32 headed goals in the Premier League (most since his debut)

▪️ 10 goals in last 10 matches against Aston Villa



Olivier Giroud 😤 pic.twitter.com/SFI1WTVWhd — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 28, 2020

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Christian Pulisic helped Chilwell set up Giroud, but the American found no success going forward, blazing two efforts just wide off the post in either half.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes

Timo Werner - 5/10

There was no reprieve for the beleaguered Timo Werner, as the striker's search for goals continued after another frustrating outing. Werner blasted a great chance into the stands during the final few minutes of the game.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Kai Havertz was more active than his compatriot Werner but produced nothing spectacular in the game.