Chelsea 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Blues player ratings as late Welbeck strike frustrates Blues | Premier League 2021-22

Danny Welbeck’s stoppage-time header meant Brighton & Hove Albion shared the spoils with Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Romelu Lukaku had given the Blues the lead in the first half before Welbeck’s late equaliser thwarted the hosts.

The hosts started on the front foot, taking the lead in the 28th minute through a thumping Lukaku header. Brighton wrested some of the initiative back from Chelsea and ended the half strongly, but were unable to restore parity.

However, buoyed by their strong end to the first half, the visitors started testing the Chelsea goal in the second. Both teams created presentable chances as the game grew increasingly stretched. Just as it looked like Chelsea had done enough to secure the win, Welbeck found a way past the Blues’ defence.

Premier League @premierleague



#CHEBHA A late, late header from Danny Welbeck shares the spoils at Stamford Bridge 👏

With the draw Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool and go second in the Premier League table, but are now eight points behind leaders Manchester City. The Seagulls, meanwhile, are up to tenth in the league table. On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from the game.

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Mendy was called upon to make saves of increasing difficulty as Brighton fought their way back into the game. Despite making five saves on the night, a clean sheet was not to be.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10

Cesar Azpilicueta (left) put in a composed performance in the Chelsea defence.

Azpilicueta used all his experience to marshall a weakened Chelsea defence that was given a stern test by the visitors.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

He played courageously through an injury sustained in the first half before being replaced at half-time.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

Despite picking up a first-half booking, Rudiger was the most physical of Chelsea’s defenders, and delivered a typically robust performance.

Christian Pulisic - 4/10

Playing in an unfamiliar right-wing-back role, the American was fairly ineffective, and was bypassed with ease whenever Brighton forayed forward.

Mateo Kovacic - 5/10

Kovacic was his usual no-nonsense, hard-working self in the Chelsea midfield, keeping the ball moving swiftly and efficiently.

Jorginho - 5/10

Jorginho (left) put in a polished performance in the Chelsea midfield

In addition to being characteristically tidy on the ball, Jorginho did his fair share of defensive work as well. The Italian made six tackles (more than anyone else in the game), and backed that up with 16 recoveries too.

Reece James - 4/10

Playing at left wing-back, James was given a tough time by the pacy Tariq Lamptey. A collision with the former Chelsea man eventually ended James’ evening prematurely, as he had to trudge off injured near the half-hour mark.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Despite being up against a well-organised Brighton defence, Mount showed great energy and enterprise with his work rate. The Englishman set up Lukaku’s goal, and also created five chances on the night.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Mason Mount has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 5 assists), the most of any English player, and his joint-most in a single campaign in the competition (also 12 in 2019-20). Summit. #CHEBHA

Romelu Lukaku - 7/10

Lukaku (right) bagged Chelsea's goal with a powerful header in the first half.

Lukaku used his physicality to great effect throughout the game in the face of close attention from the visiting defence. The Belgian showcased excellent hold-up play, and scored a well-deserved goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 4/10

The Englishman got into some excellent positions, but he showed poor decision-making and a distinct lack of end product on the night.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Brighton & Hove Albion

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

Alonso filled in capably at left-wing-back after being thrown in at short notice to replace the injured Reece James.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

The youngster slotted straight into the Chelsea backline after coming on at half-time, and put in an assured performance.

N’Golo Kante - 5/10

Kante came on for the final 20-odd minutes. He added some much-needed calmness and stability to a fragile Chelsea team.

Edited by Bhargav