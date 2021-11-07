Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: 5 talking points as the Blues are held to a late draw by Clarets | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, ending their five-game winning run.

Kai Havertz's first-half opener was canceled out by Matej Vydra in the 79th minute as the relegation-battling Clarets earned an unlikely point.

Still without a natural striker, the Blues were dominant in the match and had the visitors on the back-foot for most of the game.

But a lack of cutting edge kept them from extending their lead, and their wastefulness eventually came back to haunt them late on.

Manchester City won against Manchester United earlier in the day. Chelsea's lead at the top is now three points but Liverpool can trim it down to just one with a victory at West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#1 Chelsea lacked killer instinct despite attacking dominance

Chelsea had 25 shots in the game, but only four on target and just one in the back of the net

With 25 shots in the match and enjoying 70% of the possession, Chelsea created enough chances to easily win the contest by three or four goals. But without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they lacked that killer instinct to put the match to bed.

Also, Mason Mount was only fit enough to start on the bench.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 25 - Chelsea had 25 shots in their 1-1 draw with Burnley, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1). Blue. 25 - Chelsea had 25 shots in their 1-1 draw with Burnley, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1). Blue.

Credit also goes to Burnley keeper Nick Pope, who made three fine saves to frustrate the Blues and keep his side in the game. It obviously paid dividends as they ultimately walked away with a point.

#2 Burnley end Chelsea's open-play hoodoo

Vydra equalized for the Clarets in the 79th minute

So far, Chelsea had conceded only thrice in the league - two penalties and one goal from a corner. No side had managed to score from open play, despite almost a third of the season in.

Burnley, mired in a relegation scramble and scoring only 10 times entering the game, were the least likely to score. But they tore the script apart by netting one from open play late on.

Squawka Football @Squawka Matěj Vydra has scored in the Premier League for the first time since April, ending a run of 15 games without a goal.



It's only the fourth time Chelsea have conceded in the league this season. 😳 Matěj Vydra has scored in the Premier League for the first time since April, ending a run of 15 games without a goal.It's only the fourth time Chelsea have conceded in the league this season. 😳 https://t.co/pZasBEJAdO

Matthew Lowton hooked a cross for Jay Rodriguez, who unselfishly headed it into the path of Vydra. The Czech Republic forward calmly slotted past Mendy, whose run of four consecutive league clean sheets came to an end.

