Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Blues' Player Ratings as a beautiful volley from Marcos Alonso secures a point | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, May 19. The result saw the hosts mathematically qualify for next season's third place.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a demoralizing defeat in the FA Cup final loss against Liverpool on May 14. Despite playing 120 minutes and penalties that night, Thomas Tuchel fielded a nearly unchanged lineup. With Champions League qualification already secured, Chelsea were looking to end their season on a high note.

Leicester, on the other hand, drubbed Watford 5-1 in their last game following a frustrating exit from the Europa Conference League at the hands of Roma. Brendan Rodgers fielded a mixed lineup with equal amounts of youth and experience. They were looking to end their season on a high note as well.

Leicester City started the game with a spring in their step, led by their Players' Player of the Season James Maddison. The midfielder opened the scoring for the Foxes after just six minutes on the clock. He did well to get past Thiago Silva before unleashing an inch-perfect curler that crept inside the near post to make it 1-0. Antonio Rudiger could have perhaps done better to close him down.

However, Chelsea did not recede into their own half but kept possession and continued passing the ball around with intent. N'Golo Kante released Romelu Lukaku through on goal but Daniel Amartey made an impressive tackle to deny the Belgian. The Blues continued their high press as the game progressed.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 35th minute as Chelsea's two wing-backs combined to restore parity. Reece James played a sweet pass into the box and Marcos Alonso smashed it in from close range to make it 1-1.

The Blues had way more attempts towards the goal than the Foxes (10-1) but the sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

Premier League @premierleague



James Maddison's goal was cancelled out by a Marcos Alonso strike and we head into the interval all square



#CHELEI HALF-TIME Chelsea 1-1 LeicesterJames Maddison's goal was cancelled out by a Marcos Alonso strike and we head into the interval all square HALF-TIME Chelsea 1-1 LeicesterJames Maddison's goal was cancelled out by a Marcos Alonso strike and we head into the interval all square#CHELEI https://t.co/SbPFVJR6Rr

Chelsea began the second half strongly and enjoyed the majority of the possession as well as chances. They attempted several shots right from the restart in a bid to take the lead. However, Leicester City found luck when they needed it the most and managed to stay all-square.

The Foxes simply did not manage to get a hold of the ball as Chelsea almost toyed with the visitors. Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana did well to hold width on the right flank to help their side press and advance the ball. However, the Blues' pace and quick passing was more than enough to thwart Leicester.

Neither side could score to take the lead as the game ended at 1-1.

That said, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings from the game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy did not make a single save in a disappointing outing.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

Chalobah attempted a long-range effort from what turned out to be his spot on the pitch and was close to scoring. He had a decent game overall.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva looked solid in defense except for when Maddison glided past him to score. He made two clearances and two interceptions.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger seemed a bit lethargic in defense as he failed to close down Maddison for Leicester's goal. He was booked in the second half for a two-footed lunge.

Reece James - 8/10

James looked dominant on the right flank and provided the assist for Alonso's goal. He played three key passes, creating one big chance in the process. James also attempted four shots, of which just one was on target.

Jorginho - 7/10

The Italian was Chelsea's chief distributor as he pulled the strings from the heart of midfield. He was booked late in the game.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

Kante passed the ball around well and nearly put Lukaku through on goal to score but he was denied. He was booked in the second half for persistent fouling.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Alonso scored Chelsea's equalizer midway through the first half with a good finish. He played two key passes and scored from his only shot on target.

Hakim Ziyech - 7.5/10

Ziyech made his first start in several months and looked composed on the ball. He attempted seven shots, of which two were on target. Ziyech also played two key passes and created one big chance.

Christian Pulisic - 5.5/10

Pulisic looked a yard off the pace as he showed signs of fatigue from the previous game. He seemed to have forgotten his shooting boots at home as he missed some easy chances.

Romelu Lukaku - 6.5/10

Lukaku made a few good runs into the channel but failed to test Kasper Schmeichel in Leicester's goal. He was booked in the second half for a cynical challenge. He attempted two shots and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Azpilicueta came on late in the game to help his side win but ended up with just one point. He completed all three of his attempted dribbles and won four of his attempted five ground duels.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek had a decent game after coming on as a sub. He made one key pass, had a passing accuracy of 93% and completed his only dribble attempt.

Kai Havertz - 5.5/10

Havertz got just seven touches of the ball in his 12 minutes of play. He lost possession twice and also gave away one foul.

Edited by Aditya Singh