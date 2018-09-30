Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool: 3 talking points

The two teams battled for the top spot.

It was a battle for the top spot in the Premier League table. Liverpool wanted to create history by winning seven games in a row whereas Chelsea looked to get back to winning ways after dropping points last weekend at West Ham.

The match started at a frantic pace as expected from the two sides who play an attacking brand of football. Salah got a good chance in the opening minutes, but his shot from the edge of the box was high of the post. Liverpool were calling the shots with a few quick efforts on goal from Mane and Salah but nothing substantial to trouble the goalkeeper. Against the run of play, the first clear chance of the game fell to Willian, but Alisson made a brilliant save to deny his countryman.

Chelsea drew the first blood when Eden Hazard brilliantly hit a low shot past Alisson and Liverpool were behind for the first time this season. Mo Salah came very close to leveling up for Liverpool, but the ball was cleared off the line by Antonio Rudiger. After Chelsea went ahead, Liverpool did get few chances to score, but some superb defending and wayward finishing saw the Reds trail at halftime.

The Blues started the second half in a real positive mood with Hazard, Willian and Giroud playing some beautiful football and caused trouble to the Liverpool defense. Sadio Mane almost scored after a sloppy play from Chelsea, but Kepa made a brilliant low save to deny him.

Alisson made a huge save to deny Hazard his second goal of the game after some quick thinking by Kante saw the Belgian in a 1-v-1 situation with the goalkeeper. Shaqiri got a great chance to make an immediate impact but he completely missed his shot. Liverpool got closer again when Firmino's header was saved off the line by David Luiz.

Just when Liverpool thought, they were about to throw away their unbeaten run this season, Daniel Sturridge came up with a wonder goal to save the day for Jurgen Klopp and the Kop. It was a fantastic game to watch where either team could have won the match.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#3 Brilliant Hazard

Hazard is simply mesmerizing

The best player in the Premier League at the moment, Eden Hazard showed his class once again today against Liverpool. In the midweek he scored the winner at Anfield to knock the Reds out of the Carabao Cup.

Today he was just fantastic, and he gave Chelsea the lead with a sumptuous finish after Kovacic found him with a brilliant long ball which the Belgian made no mistake to put it past Alisson. Hazard is now the leading scorer in the league this season in which he scored six times with just eight shots on target.

