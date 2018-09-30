Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 5 Conclusions from the game

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

When Chelsea welcomed Liverpool to Stamford Bridge, it was a battle between two of the only 3 undefeated teams in the league. Because Manchester City had climbed up to the top of the table by their win against Brighton, a Chelsea win meant they could move level on points with City but would be second by an inferior goal difference.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could go clear on top with a win and having won all the six of their opening games, they were the favourites to win the game. However, Chelsea had already overcome Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in midweek and so, had confidence on their side.

The game started quite well and was an open-ended affair, with Liverpool looking the stronger team. However, Chelsea took the lead through Hazard in the 25th minute and even though Liverpool tried their best, the first half ended 1-1.

At the start of the second half, Chelsea looked like a better team, but it was not long before Liverpool found their foothold. An excellent stop from Arrizabalaga saved Chelsea in the 58th minute before Shaqiri missed a sitter. But Liverpool finally got their goal in the 89th minute, thanks to some brilliance from Sturridge and though both teams tried till the end to get the winner, the game ended 1-1.

Even though there were no clear winners, the match was hugely entertaining and was a treat for the neutrals.

#5 Salah having off days against top teams

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

For the second time already this season, Mohamed Salah had an off day against a top 6 team. He started with a good chance in the 5th minute, but his weak curler was directed straight at Arrizabalaga. He had another chance 6 minutes later, but his shot was high, wide and not so handsome. He almost scored in the 32nd minute though, after rounding off the keeper, only for Rudiger to clear it off the line.

His passing was off the mark, as was his defensive play. Chelsea almost scored from his foul on Luiz in the 64th minute, only for Alisson to come to Liverpool rescue. He was replaced 2 minutes later, with Shaqiri coming on in his place. However, Shaqiri missed a clear chance in the 70th minute and one couldn’t help but wonder whether Salah would have buried it.

Just like he did against Tottenham, Salah had another off day in front of goal against Chelsea and Klopp might be looking into that. The Egyptian however, influenced the game with his pressing and positioning, which pegged Alonso back.

