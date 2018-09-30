Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 5 things we learned

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    30 Sep 2018, 01:26 IST

What a game this was.
Chelsea and Liverpool played out a fantastic game at Stamford Bridge, ending in a 1-1 draw. The game really showed the quality of both the sides as their title aspirations were put to test.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half after some excellent team play, with Eden Hazard finishing brilliantly. They held onto their slender lead for most of the game, until Daniel Sturridge banged in a screamer with around a minute to go to silence his former club.

In the end, it was the right result. Both teams played a great game and did not deserve to be on the losing side. It was a proper Premier League clash between two giants who want the title, as the intensity was sky high throughout.

These two clubs finished out of the top three last season, but have looked really good so far this season. After another tight game in midweek between Liverpool and Chelsea, with the Blues winning through Hazard magic, the shares were spoilt. This was probably the best game between Chelsea and Liverpool in years.

Here are five things we learnt from this belter of a game.

#5 Liverpool's front three are not fully firing yet

They haven't been off to the races yet this season.
Last season, Liverpool basically worked through their lethal front three. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane constantly put the sword to defences across England and Europe. They were so good at tearing teams apart in a matter of minutes. It was the combination of those three who took the Reds to the Champions League final, with some vital contributions in every tie en route to Kiev.

However, these three haven't yet shown that same level of speed, dynamism and sharpness that was there last season. It could be down to early season rustiness, but we are already two months into this campaign.

Individually, all three have had their moments this season. But that stellar team play has yet to be seen, particularly with Mo Salah. The Egyptian still gets into the most dangerous areas to create loads of chances, but he just seems slightly off from his groundbreaking form from last season.

There is still lots of time for the three front men to tick and get it rolling but so far, it just hasn't happened like it did last season. On the other hand, Liverpool has shown that they are not overly dependent on their front three after an impressive start to the season.


