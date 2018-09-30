Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops from the game

Nived Zenith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    30 Sep 2018, 01:50 IST

Liverpool salvaged a crucial point right at the end
Liverpool salvaged a crucial point right at the end

Justice was finally served at the end of full-time after what was an enthralling game of football as Chelsea and Liverpool locked horns at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The two teams, who are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in west London courtesy of goals from Eden Hazard and Daniel Sturridge.

The Blues started brightly and dominated possession before breaking the deadlock through Hazard, who made a driving run into the penalty area when he was played through on goal by Mateo Kovacic, to make it two goals in the space of three days against the visitors for him.

Chelsea were slowly hitting top gear and were arguably the better of the two sides at half-time. However, Jurgen Klopp's men responded positively in the second half and were persistent in their efforts to try and restore parity between both sides. The Reds came close on a number of occasions with the biggest opportunity falling to second-half substitute Xherdan Shaqiri, who failed to score from close range after getting on the end of a delightful cross from Andrew Robertson.

Former Chelsea man Sturridge came off the bench later in the second half to dispatch an unstoppable curling effort from outside the area that preserved Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, calling it curtains on what became a memorable game at Stamford Bridge.

The result meant that Manchester City, who won against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the day, are now leading the pack ahead of Liverpool on goal difference with 19 points while Chelsea are third after failing to win successive Premier League games. On that note, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from the game:

#5 Hit - Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge scored an outrageous goal for Liverpool
Sturridge scored an outrageous goal for Liverpool

Despite only being on the pitch for a few minutes at the end, Daniel Sturridge deserves to be on the list for producing an absolutely mind-blowing finish that helped Liverpool earn a crucial point away from home. The former Chelsea striker replaced James Milner in the 86th minute, when he was introduced by Jurgen Klopp as a last roll of the dice, and repaid the manager handsomely for the faith shown in him.

The Englishman picked the ball up outside the area and checked on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was marginally outside of his line, before sending an unstoppable curling effort from 25-yards out that caught everyone by surprise to help the visitors preserve their unbeaten start to the season. The 29-year-old had scored during Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Anfield to Chelsea on Wednesday in the League Cup and backed up that goal with yet another one, this time quite outrageous, on the night.

Sturridge could well become a lethal option to have from the bench if he can remain fit and injury-free over the course of a long season for Liverpool.

Nived Zenith
SENIOR ANALYST
An aspiring sports journalist who likes to live life on the edge. Avid reader and a life-long Chelsea fan :)
