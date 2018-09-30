Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's seventh Premier League fixture this season ended in a draw (1-1) against the London based club, Chelsea. The Blues were leading the game until the last minutes and it almost seemed like they were going to break Liverpool's PL winning streak of this season. However, Daniel Sturridge came in as a substitute and scored the equaliser in the 89th minute of the game.

Liverpool is one of the only three unbeaten teams this season and after this draw against Chelsea, they lost their first spot in the league table to Manchester City due to goal differences.

Here is how the Liverpool players are rated for the game

Alisson Becker- 8

The Liverpool keeper played his best game in the Liverpool shirt so far and kept them in the game with some mind-blowing saves. He failed to keep the clean sheet in the game but remains one of the best Liverpool players.

Trent Alexender Arnold- 6

The young English full-back had a difficult game against Chelsea's Eden Hazard and struggled all night against the Belgium international.

Joe Gomez- 7

One of Liverpool's best players this season, Joe Gomez enjoyed a fine afternoon and saved the Reds numerous times with his important blocks and interceptions.

Virgil van Dijk- 8

Arguably the best center-back in the league, Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a terrific game and organised the Reds' defense brilliantly throughout the game.

Andrew Robertson- 5

The Scottish international had a rare bad game and struggled against Chelsea's attackers.

Gini Wijnaldum- 7

The Reds' midfield was average throughout the game but the Dutch midfielder still managed to impress. He kept the ball moving for the Reds and won the possession back numerous times for his team.

James Milner- 6

The veteran midfielder had an average game by his standards and looked tired in the game.

Jordan Henderson- 6

Liverpool's captain started the game ahead of Naby Keita but was substituted by the Guinean international in the second half after he failed to control the game for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah- 6

The Egyptian virtuoso tried hard to impress against his former team but the Blues' defense didn't let Liverpool's star man make an influence on the game. He was substituted in the second half and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Roberto Firmino- 6

Roberto Firmino failed to influence the Reds gameplay as much as he would have liked and played a quiet game against the Blues.

Sadio Mane- 5

Liverpool's top scorer in the league did nothing to influence the game and often found himself the culprit of slowing down the Reds' tempo. He was sloppy with his decision making as well.

Substitutes

Xherdan Shaqiri- 6

The former Stoke City attacker was sent onto the field by Jurgen Klopp to save the game for his team in the second half and the Swiss International did influence the game in a positive way. However, he missed the golden chance to score an equalizer for his team.

Daniel Sturridge- 8

The English international is in his best shape of the recent times and scored arguably the goal of the season to steal a point for the Reds.

Naby Keita- 6

Naby Keita came on as a substitute in the second half and troubled Chelsea with his explosive runs through the middle.