Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Casemiro late strike salvages point for Red Devils | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United left it late against Chelsea to eke out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (October 22).

Casemiro canceled out Jorginho's 87th-minute penalty deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag's side were the better team in the first half and created a handful of chances, but Kepa Arrizabalaga thwarted the visitors with excellent saves.

The Blues returned from the break stronger but it wasn't until Scott McTominay fouled Armando Broja inside the area to concede a penalty, which Jorginho converted.

It seemed like Chelsea would take all three points. However, Luke Shaw whipped a lovely cross for Casemiro to score in the 94th minute and break Blues hearts. Chelsea, with back-to-back draws, remain in fourth place with 21 points from 11 games, while United are just a point adrift of them in fifth.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Casemiro (Manchester United)

The Brazilian opened his account in the English top flight.

Casemiro has made a huge impact on the side in the last few weeks. The former Real Madrid man continued his fine run of form with another exceptional performance, capped off with a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Brazilian was key to controlling the midfield for United in the opening stanza and helped the visitors transition from defence to attack seamlessly.

B/R Football @brfootball Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season Casemiro's goal in the 94th minute is the first goal Kepa Arrizabalaga conceded in 623 minutes this season 😲 https://t.co/JFQmDHmOup

However, his best bit of play came late on. Casemiro rose the highest to head home the equaliser in the 94th-minute for his first Premier League goal, ending Kepa's run of 623 minutes without conceding.

Flop: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

He's now five league games without a goal for Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling's Manchester United jinx continued following another blank last evening. In fact, in 79 minutes of action, he failed to muster a single shot.

The former Manchester City forward lacked the killer first touch and despite getting into some good attacking positions, he couldn't pose United's defence much problems.

Squawka @Squawka



24 games, still 0 goals. Raheem Sterling has played more matches against Manchester United than any other club in his career.24 games, still 0 goals. Raheem Sterling has played more matches against Manchester United than any other club in his career.24 games, still 0 goals. 😩

He has struck only thrice in ten league games for Chelsea since arriving this summer, while his goalless run in the competition now extends to five.

Hit: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

The left-back assisted Casemiro with a superb cross.

His position came under threat from new signing Tyrell Malacia's growing influence. However, Luke Shaw responded with a solid display last evening to make a case for himself.

The 27-year-old defended Chelsea's attacks well, making five interceptions, and didn't hesitate to stop Cesar Azpilicueta's run with a dangerous challenge that earned himself a booking.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

79 touches

48/57 passes completed [🥇]

16/18 final third passes completed [🥇]

9 ball recoveries

4 interceptions

2 key passes

1 assist



What a ball for Casemiro. 🤩 Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:100% tackles won84% pass accuracy 79 touches 48/57 passes completed [🥇]16/18 final third passes completed [🥇]9 ball recoveries 4 interceptions 2 key passes 1 assist What a ball for Casemiro. 🤩 https://t.co/flsFCokuhv

Just minutes later, Shaw clipped in a wonderful cross at the far post for Casemiro to fire home a header that secured the Red Devils a last-gasp equaliser.

Flop: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

The striker failed to show up for his team.

Raheem Sterling was not the only Chelsea forward who had a stinker, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also failed to test Manchester United.

The Gabonese international was at the receiving end of some good crosses but couldn't hit them on target, let alone finding the back of the net. He came agonizingly close in the first half when his shot beat David de Gea, but the ball rolled millimeters wide of the post.

Hit: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

The Argentinian (left) was spectacular in defence.

Had it not been for Casemiro's late heroics, Lisandro Martinez would've easily been the name on everyone's lips. That's because the Argentine had a stormer at the heart of Manchester United's defence.

He worked superbly with Raphael Varane to hold off Chelsea's pressure, showing calmness and composure to make seven clearances and timing his tackles to perfection.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% pass accuracy

100% tackles won

37 touches

30/30 passes completed

2/2 ground duels won

2 clearances

1 interception



No messing around. Lisandro Martinez’s first half by numbers vs. Chelsea:100% pass accuracy100% tackles won37 touches30/30 passes completed2/2 ground duels won2 clearances1 interceptionNo messing around. Lisandro Martinez’s first half by numbers vs. Chelsea:100% pass accuracy 100% tackles won 37 touches 30/30 passes completed 2/2 ground duels won 2 clearances 1 interception No messing around. 💪 https://t.co/o9gnKCop56

Martinez also played a key role in winning back possession, a fact exemplified by his six ground duels. To surmise, the former Ajax star was a class act in defence for the visitors.

