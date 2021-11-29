Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Jorginho penalty rescues a point for league leaders | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho's opener was cancelled out by Jorginho from the penalty spot. That meant the two teams finished with a share of the spoils for the third consecutive time in the top flight.

Following a cagey first half with little action, Jorginho made a horrendous mistake at the back. That allowed Sancho to snatch an opener for the visitors shortly after the restart.

However, another twenty minutes later, The Blues won a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva inside the area. The Italian gained a measure of redemption by burying his effort from the spot.

Antonio Rudiger then had the chance to win the game at the death for Thomas Tuchel's side from a sublime cross inside the area. However, the defender wastefully smashed his volley into the stands.

United, playing in their first league game of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, had a real let-off there. However, with the point, they remain in eighth place in the league standings. Meanwhile, Chelsea's lead at the top of the table has been cut to just one point.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Jorginho (Chelsea)

Jorginho literally gifted United the opening goal.

Jorginho isn't prone to mistakes, but tonight he made a terrible one that gifted Manchester United their opener. A free-kick in United's half ensued a scramble that resulted in the ball being lofted forward in a potential break.

Jorginho was the last man in defence. But he failed to control it, with his first touch putting it right into an onrushing Sancho's path who eventually finished the job. The moment sparked a meme-fest online, with rival fans mocking the Italian star's Ballon d'Or prospects.

Hit: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Goals against Juventus and Chelsea for Sancho this week - not bad.

Credit goes to Jadon Sancho for taking his chance clinically against Chelsea. He controlled the ball well, and showed excellent composure while making the finish. Having scored his first United goal in midweek against Villarreal, he now has two in two for the week. This was also his first strike in the Premier League.

William Hill @WilliamHill ⚽️ Tuesday: First Man Utd goal

⚽️ Sunday: First Premier League goal



Jadon Sancho's week has just got even better. 🙌 ⚽️ Tuesday: First Man Utd goal⚽️ Sunday: First Premier League goalJadon Sancho's week has just got even better. 🙌 https://t.co/TO13kRTkcM

Much was made of the former Borussia Dortmund star's struggles to adjust to life in Manchester. However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, Sancho has looked bright, and is finally starting to deliver.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav