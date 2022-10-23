Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: 5 talking points as top-four contenders cancel each other out | EPL 2022-23

Chelsea and Manchester United fought through a cagey Premier League affair to end proceedings with honors even in a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday (October 22).

It was a bit of a bizarre game that never got going completely but concluded in a rousing fashion at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United had more of the ball and carved out better chances in the first half with Antony missing a gilt-edged opportunity at the end of it.

Bruno Fernandes played the Brazilian winger through but he shot wide with his right foot. Another shot by Antony and another by Marcus Rashford was saved by the impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal.

A goalless first half was followed by a similarly cagey second with both teams struggling to achieve any kind of fluency. Chelsea were the better team in the second period though, with Trevor Chalobah rattling the crossbar with a header from a corner.

However, in the 87th minute, substitute Scott McTominay fouled Armando Broja in the box during a skirmish before a corner and Jorginho expertly converted it.

Manchester United, who were the poorer side in the second half, sprung to life. They got their equalizer in the 94th minute with Casemiro meeting a cross by Luke Shaw from the left dexterously.

His loopy header to the far post was partially stopped by Kepa but the ball hit the post and rolled over the line before the Spanish custodian got to it. Goal-line technology confirmed that Casemiro had scored his first goal for his new club.

The two teams remain neck and neck in the Premier League table after 11 games. Chelsea have 21 points and are in fourth with Manchester United a point and a place behind.

Here are the talking points from an uninspiring game that sprang to life late.

#5 Both teams struggle in a game of few chances

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

One would have expected this to be a game to savor with the talent on display. Manchester United came into this after a fine performance against Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, meanwhile, have looked clinical in front of goal under Graham Potter.

However, neither side's attackers really got going throughout the game. While Fernandes, Antony, Rashford and Christian Eriksen did see a lot of the ball in the first half, there was little end product.

Chelsea, led by substitutes Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, pushed forward further in the second but again failed to fashion openings. On the balance, Manchester United created more but still did not do enough to warrant a win.

Both sides seemed to be too afraid to concede to really have a go at their opponents.

#4 Premier League top dogs eke out 26th draw

It's a record that will not particularly bring pleasure to either side. Manchester United and Chelsea have now played out a recored 26th draw between each other.

The two teams already hold the record for the most draws in a fixture in the Premier League history and have managed to extend it at the Bridge.

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw twice in the league last season and have now done the same in their first meeting this season.

Neither really deserved a win in this cagey game.

#3 Graham Potter begins defensively, makes strategic first-half change

Graham Potter is known to change teams and formations all the time. He began this game with three at the back and five defensive-minded players on the pitch. Things looked bleak for Chelsea from an attacking perspective then.

And those suspicions came true as Manchester United had all the ball for the majority of the first half, with Chelsea offering little attacking threat.

Potter realized the problem and brought on Kovacic in place of Marc Cucurella with Ben Chilwell dropping back. He changed the formation to a 4-4-2, giving Chelsea some attacking impetus.

#4 Raphael Varane leaves the pitch injured and in tears, putting his World Cup dreams in doubt

A distraught Rafa Varane leaves the pitch.

This was a sight no one wanted to see but football can be cruel as was proved tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane is already a FIFA World Cup winner in 2018 with France. He is expected to be one of their mainstays at the back in their title defense.

However, with just a month to go for the quadrennial extravaganza, Varane's participation in the World Cup seems to have been put in doubt. The defender reached out to stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half and failed to do so.

What's far worse is that he seemed to injure his knee or his hamstring while stretching and could play no further part in the game.

Varane was seen covering his face with his shirt and was inconsolable on the sidelines after being helped off the pitch. This indicates that he reckons that the injury could be serious enough to scupper his World Cup dreams.

#5 Casemiro scores his first for the club, celebrates with fans

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner made a slow start to his Manchester United career after joining them in the summer.

However, Casemiro really seems to have settled down at Old Trafford in recent times and is playing a central role in the Erik ten Hag project. He got his first assist for the club in the game against Everton and was brilliant as the holding midfielder against Tottenham Hotspur. He was one of the best players on the pitch tonight as well.

The Brazilian scored the vital equalizing goal with a stupendous header deep in stoppage time. What's more, he went over to the away fans to celebrate the goal. The emotions that lit up his face resonated with Manchester United fans across the world.

