Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty cancels first Jadon Sancho goal | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea and Manchester United canceled each other out in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho scored the opener in the second half for the Red Devils. It was canceled out from the penalty spot by Jorginho, whose mistake initially gifted the visitors the goal.

The first half was a cagey affair, with chances coming few and far between although the match sprung to life in the second period.

Jorginho's terrible mistake at the back allowed Sancho to hit the Blues on the break. He was able to calmly finish beyond Edouard Mendy for his first Premier League goal.

But about 20 minutes later, the Italian maestro reedemed himself by successfully converting a penalty. Chelsea won the penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva inside the box.

The hosts upped the ante in the latter stages of the match, but Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger both missed their chances. However, Romelu Lukaku's return from injury was a welcome sight for the home fans.

Chelsea dropped points for the second time in three games. Their lead at the top was cut to just a point, with Manchester City beating West Ham earlier in the day.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain in eighth with 18 points.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea and Manchester United:

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea had their chances in the second period

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

He was left hopelessly exposed for Sancho's goal but otherwise faced few issues.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

The youngster was rewarded for his excellent form with a start. He didn't look overawed by the occasion, turning in a composed performance in defense.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

The Brazilian was impeccable once again. He showed excellent positional awareness and range of passing while winning a penalty for Joginho to bury home.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

His spatial intelligence was on complete display last night, moping up everything in front of him. He did not give Sancho much time on the ball. However, he missed a great chance to win it late on.

Reece James - 6.5/10

He went close with a nicely delivered free-kick but otherwise didn't find much luck down the right.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

He looked ponderous on the ball, even drawing the ire of Tuchel once, as Loftus-Cheek's driving runs didn't yield anything.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

The midfield maestro literally gifted United the goal by failing to control a clearance. But he reedemed himself by successfully converting his penalty and rescuing a point for Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

He came in for the injured Ben Chilwell but failed to make the most of the opportunity, lacking in pace and ideas on the ball.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

The Moroccan was easily dispossessed at times while his decision-making was also frustrating.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6.5/10

The winger looked dangerous with his runs but missed two good chances in the first half which eventually proved costly.

Timo Werner - 5/10

His lack of directness and cutting edge remains a concern for Chelsea as Werner also missed a good chance after the break.

Substitutes

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Adventerous and full of energy but Mount lacked the end-product.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

He brilliantly set up Rudiger for a chance with a nice cross but the German wasted it, denying him an assist.

Romelu Lukaku - N/A

Big Rom returned from injury much to the delight of the Chelsea faithful. But he didn't get enough time to produce anything special against his old side.

